A wave of Russian attacks with drones and missiles, the most intense in recent months, left at least 12 dead this Friday (29), numerous injuries and damage in several parts of Ukraine, including the capital, Kiev, and the largest centers urban areas in the country.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Moscow's forces launched around 110 missiles into Ukrainian territory, but assured that most of them were shot down.

“Today Russia has used almost all types of weapons in its arsenal: (missiles) Kinzhal, S-300, cruise missiles and drones. Strategic bombers launched X-101 and X-505 missiles. A total of about 110 missiles were launched against Ukraine, most of which were shot down,” Zelensky wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

In this sense, the spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, Yuri Ihnat, commented to the local press that “for a long time” such a number of Russian missiles had not been seen.

The mayor of Kiev, Vitali Klitschko, reported that one civilian died and that four were rescued from the rubble of a warehouse that was impacted by fragments of a projectile, while there are still people missing.

Klitschko had warned around 6:30 am (local time, 1:30 am Brasília), through his Telegram channel, that explosions were heard in the capital, advising citizens to seek shelter.

Seven people were hospitalized in the capital and the mayor of Kyiv also reported damage to the Lukyanivska metro station as well as the aforementioned warehouse where a fire broke out.

In Lviv, a missile hit an apartment block, killing one person and wounding three others, according to the head of the regional military administration, Maksym Kozytskyi.

The city council of that city announced that more than a dozen Shahed-type kamikaze drones were launched against the border region with Poland.

In Kharkiv (northeast), authorities reported one civilian dead — a 35-year-old man — and 11 injured, according to data from the president of the regional military administration, Oleg Synegubov.

Damage was also recorded in warehouses and industrial facilities, a transport vehicle depot, a medical center and an ambulance, among other infrastructure.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region (center), the head of the military administration, Sergey Lysak, spoke of a “tragic morning” in which Russian rockets hit “almost a dozen people and four of them died”.

In the provincial capital of Dnipro, a projectile hit a shopping center, where it started a fire and caused damage to a mother and child hospital.

In Odessa (south), authorities have so far recorded two deaths and 15 civilians hospitalized, including two children aged six and eight who were injured in missile attacks on apartment buildings.

“Unfortunately there were deaths and injuries due to the attacks. All services are working tirelessly and providing the necessary help”, highlighted the Ukrainian president in his post on X, in which he promised a response to the “terrorist attacks”.

“We will continue fighting for the security of our entire country, each city and each citizen. Russian terror must lose and will lose,” concluded Zelensky.