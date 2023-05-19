FromBona Hyun close

Ukraine is once again the target of Russian airstrikes. In the recent waves of drone attacks, the Ukrainian air defense apparently has gaps.

Kiev – Air defense is essential for Kiev in the Ukraine war. Air defense has proven effective in past Russian attacks. Thanks to Western equipment and growing experience, the Ukrainians were able to better protect the infrastructure from Russian attackers during the war. In the most recent airstrikes, however, several Russian cruise missiles and drones hit their targets in Ukraine – there were also injuries.

Ukraine again targeted by Russian airstrikes: Not all drones intercepted

During the airstrikes on Friday (May 19), three cruise missiles and six drones hit their targets. Ukrainian anti-aircraft defenses failed to intercept all drones and missiles. In total, the Russian military used 22 drones and 6 cruise missiles in this attack, Ukraine’s Air Force wrote Telegram. The Ukrainian military did not provide information on the impact sites.

Explosions had previously been reported in the southeastern Ukrainian industrial city of Kryvyi Rih and the western Ukrainian metropolis of Lviv. At least two were injured. “There were several explosions in Kryvyi Rih. The enemy hit a private industrial enterprise. Several buildings caught fire at the same time,” according to the Ukrainian Presidential Office.

Defeat for the Russians: Launch of Putin’s silver bullet as a historic success for Ukraine

Ukraine has been defending itself against a Russian invasion for around 15 months. In return, Kiev has received modern anti-aircraft systems from Western countries, including US-made Patriot systems and several German Iris-T systems. According to Ukrainian information, they even managed to use Western defense systems to intercept unstoppable air forces from Russia.

In one of the fiercest Russian attacks on Kiev since the beginning of the invasion, Ukraine said it shot down 18 rockets, including six Kinzhal rockets. It is Russia’s most powerful long-range missile and has been hailed by the Kremlin and Russian President Vladimir Putin as an invincible silver bullet.

Losses for Putin: Ukraine takes six Kinzhal rockets from the sky

The hypersonic missiles were fired by Russian MiG-31K fighter jets and then intercepted, said the supreme commander of the Ukrainian army, Valery Zalushny. “Another incredible success for the Ukrainian Air Force!” Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov tweeted. The fact that Ukraine took six Kinzhal missiles out of the sky is remarkable for experts.

“On the one hand, this shows that the western defense systems apparently work very well,” says Fabian Hoffmann, a missile expert at the University of Oslo daily mirror. “If I were on the Russian side today, I would be very concerned.” For the Kremlin, Ukraine’s success is a major defeat. Russia is now looking for scapegoats for the Kinzhal disaster and has filed charges against three scientists who are said to have been involved in the development of the missile. (bohy/dpa)

