ANDThe Ukrainian army repelled more than eighty drones launched by Russia during the early hours of Wednesday morning. against the kyiv region in what is, according to Ukrainian authorities, the largest attack using unmanned aircraft against the capital and its surroundings so far this year.

Russia launched a total of 89 Iranian Shahed kamikaze drones against the whole of Ukraine in the early hours of the day, according to a statement provided by the Ukrainian Air Force. The drones were launched from different points in western Russia located near the border with Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defenses managed to shoot down all 89 drones, avoiding deaths and injuries from falling fragments. which have caused material damage to some buildings on the outskirts of kyiv.

Ukrainian forces have used their anti-missile units, aircraft and mobile patrols with lighter weapons to shoot down the drones.

The drones arrived in the kyiv region in two separate waves. The first lasted for much of the night, while the second lasted for about an hour and set off air raid alarms around 7 a.m. in Ukraine.

Last night, Russia sent 89 Iranian-supplied kamikaze drones and one cruise missile to attack Ukraine. Ukraine intercepted 100% of them, thanks to critical air defenses provided by partners like the United States. With the tools to win, Ukraine gets results. #LetUkraineWin pic.twitter.com/f2BFggKQYH — Razom for Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@razomforukraine) July 31, 2024

Zelensky calls for improved defenses

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky He highlighted the good performance of Ukrainian defences in dealing with the bombardment.

The head of state explained that this 100% percentage of intercepted targets is possible thanks to the adequate supply levels of the systems and ammunition required to shoot down drones.

But Zelensky noted that the requirements for missile defense are different. “The same level of defense against Russian missiles and against the occupier’s combat aircraft is needed,” he wrote on social media.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington. Photo:AFP Share

Zelensky insisted that Ukraine needs “sufficient air defense systems” that also have “sufficient range” to respond with the same effectiveness as demonstrated on Wednesday against possible similar missile attacks.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry again called on the kyiv’s Western allies to allow it to hit more targets inside Russia with the weapons they send to Ukraine, in a message posted on social media.

“Ukraine must be able not only to repel Russian attacks but also to strike military targets inside Russia from which these attacks originate,” the ministry’s official account on social media X said in a series of messages about the latest Russian bombing.

Tonight, Russia conducted one of the largest drone attacks to date, using almost a hundred #Shahed drones. Additionally, one missile was launched from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region. Ukrainian defenders successfully downed all 89 drones. pic.twitter.com/8kYY4d2g8V — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) July 31, 2024

Russia attacks Ukrainian territory almost every night with Shahed kamikaze drones, a relatively cheap technology acquired from Iran that is capable of hitting targets up to a thousand kilometers away.

Ukraine usually shoots down the vast majority of drones used in these attacks. According to experts, With these attacks, Russia is seeking to deplete the ammunition of Ukrainian air defenses and identify their locations.

According to Ukrainian reserve colonel Sergey Grabsky, Wednesday’s massive attack could have precisely that purpose.

“Russia may launch a missile attack in a day or two, but it is also possible that it will decide not to do so, having realized that it is premature to use up part of its limited ballistic missile reserves to attack Ukraine with satisfactory results,” Grabski said in a telephone interview with Efe.