According to its own statements, the Ukrainian army has destroyed several Russian air defense components. Does the attack indicate an imminent deployment of F-16s?

Kiev – In a strike against Russia’s air defense, Ukraine has destroyed several of the aggressor’s air defense systems, the authorities in Kiev have now announced. President Volodymyr Zelensky Meanwhile, he called for Russian missile launchers to be Ukraine War to further target and strengthen its own air defense capabilities.

Ukraine succeeds in striking Russia’s important air defence

The Ukrainian security service SBU announced on Saturday (29 June) Newsweek It was announced that several Russian air defense systems had been destroyed at unspecified locations, including four of the advanced Tor-M2 air defense missile systems, three Pantsir-S1 short-range radar systems, and one Buk medium-range system (9K37 Buk).

“It was not fireworks. It is the destruction of Russian air defense systems,” the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Sunday. It did not, however, specify during what specific period the systems were allegedly targeted.

Attack on Russia’s air defenses: Are F-16 missions imminent?

Ukraine is currently repeatedly attacking Moscow’s modern air defense systems. Recent assessments by military experts, such as Newsweekindicate that Kiev wants to focus on the threats posed by Russian defensive systems for its new F-16 fighter aircraft fleet and, above all, to arm itself against them.

Ukraine is expected to add the long-awaited jets to its air force in the coming weeks. The exact timetable has been, is and may still be subject to change since the Western allies promised last year to supply Ukraine with F-16 aircraft. At the beginning of June, the Ukrainian military had already made public that it had several components of three Russian air defense systems on the Crimea to have met. (chnnn)