Home page World

From: Nadia Austel

Split

After the nuclear disaster in Chernobyl, abandoned pets are the subject of research. (Archive image) © imago stock&people

After the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in 1986, over 120,000 people were evacuated. Their pets stayed behind and are now the subject of research.

Chernobyl – Several hundred stray dogs live in the exclusion zone around Chernobyl in Ukraine, which is around 30 kilometers wide. Researchers have long puzzled over whether these are wild animals or possibly the descendants of domestic animals that have been left behind. The residents of the vicinity of the power plant, which experienced a super meltdown in the spring of 1986, had fled the region in great haste. All of their belongings, including their four-legged companions, had to be left behind because of the radiation exposure, Tim Mousseau, a professor of biological sciences at the University of South Carolina, told LONDON ABC News.

After the evacuation of the city of Pripyat, one of the 189 cities and towns that lie in the exclusion zone, Soviet Army soldiers were ordered to shoot the animals left behind. But apparently some of the former pets were able to survive and continue to breed. The researchers examined in a recent study to the “Dogs of Chernobyl” now first the relationships of the different dog populations.

Dogs in the Power Plant: The Pets That Survived in Chernobyl

The packs studied live partly on the site of the power plant itself, near the power plant and in Pripyat, the deserted city about two miles away, according to Elaine Ostrander, senior researcher at the National Institutes of Health’s Human Genome Research Institute ABC News. And the results show: Apparently they are actually descendants of the region’s domestic animals.

The dogs in the city of Chernobyl have a genetic background from domestic boxer and rottweiler breeds, according to Ostrander. The researchers examined blood samples from more than 300 Chernobyl dogs. This was made possible by the help of volunteers from the aid program “Dogs of Chernobyl“, which take care of the animals on site. As part of the vaccination and sterilization campaigns, samples could also be taken for scientific use.

Chernobyl: How the dogs survive despite exposure to radiation

The dogs from Chernobyl are therefore an important source of information for research because the radiation exposure continues decades after the nuclear catastrophe of 1986. The genetics of the dog populations may have changed fundamentally, the current study assumes. It is also interesting that the animals were able to survive while populations of other animals on site were destroyed by the radiation exposure. However, the studies also show health impairments in the animals. There are almost no adult animals (over six to eight years old) within the facility, and most of the dogs are under four to five years old.

Many of the effects the researchers are seeing in the Chernobyl dogs are analogous to those observed in the past in survivors of the atomic bomb in Japan during World War II, explains bioscientist Mousseau. For example, they have an increased rate of cataracts, a disease of the eyes. They were among the first tissues to show signs of chronic exposure to radiation, Mousseau said. As the research progresses, the scientists are also looking for other developmental anomalies such as tumors, smaller brains and changes in body symmetry.

In 1986, Chernobyl residents had to leave behind everything they owned, including their animals. (Archive image) © Imago/Volodymyr Tarasov

The Chernobyl dogs: Workers tend to the animals left behind

It is estimated that there are over 700 dogs and 100 cats in total in the zone. It has been noted that very few new dogs and cats come into the zone. The Clean Futures Fund’s Dogs of Chernobyl program provides the animals with year-round food and veterinary care when needed. It aims to provide the dogs and cats with the best possible care for as long as they live in the area.

The dogs can sometimes also be found in controlled interior areas of the Chernobyl site. Workers at the new reactor facility had partially cared for some of the animals, and in some cases also fed them leftovers from their own meals. In the past, the dogs were driven from the forests to the power station by packs of wolves. But it also raises the question of whether some of the dogs could have mated with the wolves from the area. This question should also be answered by ongoing research. (n / A)