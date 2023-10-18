Ukraine studio | The heroic city of Avdijivka withstands Russian attacks

Kyiv still needs political victories from the battlefields, says expert John Helin in the Ukraine studio. You can listen to the Ukraina-studio podcast in the HS application by selecting Listen–Podcasts–Ukraina-studio from the menu, and also in the Spotify service, for example.

Ukraine hit the airfields in the Luhansk and Berdyansk regions used by the Russians on Tuesday. Atacms missiles received from the United States, whose existence in Ukraine had been rumored for a long time, were used in the attacks.

HS’s fact-checker, Ukraine expert, was destroyed or injured in the attacks of John Helin according to Russian sources, a total of nine helicopters and several ammunition depots. The war machines had not been protected against missiles with, for example, concrete shields or canopies.

The Atamcs missile was launched during an exercise in South Korea in 2017.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi confirmed in his Tuesday evening speech that Ukraine had used the missiles in question.

According to Helin, Ukraine used an older model of the missiles, the range of which is not as long as the newer versions. Still, the missiles can hit about 170 kilometers away.

“However, these cannot be used to strike really deep into Russia’s rear.”

The relatively short range of the missiles therefore excludes, for example, attacks on the Kerch Strait bridge. However, the missiles are very effective especially in strikes against airfields, because they also carry daughter munitions.

The Russians attacked the town of Avdijivka in Donetsk throughout the last week. The city has been in the middle of fighting since 2014, when Russia, among other things, illegally annexed the Crimean peninsula.

A resident rented a bicycle in Avdijivka, which was badly damaged, on Tuesday.

The city has been fortified in this way for about nine years and the defenses have helped the Ukrainians in the battles. At the same time, it has become a symbol of armed resistance in Ukraine.

“It has been considered a hero city in its own way,” says Helin.

According to Helin, there are many types of Ukrainian troops in the Avdijivka area, but there is relatively little actual heavy equipment there. Russia aimed for a clear mechanized attack, which also included, for example, tanks.

“This lack of heavier equipment has caused a certain amount of stress for the Ukrainians.”

Ukrainian according to Helin, the troops have started to move in the current week in such a way that some kind of crossing of the Dnieper is perhaps expected. The purpose of the forces in Kiev is perhaps to create bridgeheads on the other side of the river.

“The Russians have been afraid of the crossing for months.”

However, similar attempts have already been seen in the summer, so according to Helin, it is not yet completely clear whether it is a river crossing operation or an operation aimed at tying up Russian forces. When autumn comes, the movement of troops is limited by both the rains and the muddy conditions they bring with them.

However, according to Helin, Ukraine would like to achieve politically valuable victories on the battlefields, so that, for example, the Western countries would stand as steadfastly alongside Kiev.

This one according to Helin, the current situation on the fronts seems to serve Russia at least politically.

“Also in terms of logistics, the bulges of Robotyne and Avdijivka, for example, are difficult to maintain. If Russia manages to carry out any offensive activity on either of the sites, there are very narrow channels through which the Ukrainians can maintain them.”

If the front lines in the south do not change significantly before winter comes, according to Helin, it will be a massive political victory for Russia.

“At that point, it can be said that Russia has been able to take a clear defensive victory over Ukraine’s attack in the summer. This would be absolutely massive in propaganda aimed at the Russian domestic public and foreign allies.”

According to Helin, the fear is that this will be read, for example, in Europe by certain actors as a sign that Ukraine cannot win the war by fighting. Thus, the political pressure against Ukraine would increase.