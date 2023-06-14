Ukraine studio | The counter-offensive of the Ukrainians has finally begun – battles are being fought on almost all fronts

The progress of Ukraine’s counterattacks has not been significant, at least so far. In addition, the effects of the destruction of the Kahovka dam on the environment have begun to emerge.

Ukrainian the long-discussed counter-offensive has now begun, although one gigantic offensive operation has yet to be seen. At least the counter-attacks have not yet achieved major breakthroughs through the Russian lines.

“Battles are taking place almost on the entire front. The northern Luhansk front seems to be the only one where significant battles are not taking place at the moment,” says HS fact checker, Ukraine expert John Helin in HS’s Ukraine studio.

According to Helin, significant new attacks have been carried out on the southern front, i.e. in the areas of Zaporizhia and Orihiv and Velyka Novosilka.

The counter-offensive has not progressed in the schedule that many may have hoped it would. According to Helin, the Ukrainians have advanced a kilometer or two in the direction of Orihiv and Zaporizhia during the week.

“Losses of Ukraine’s western equipment have also been seen in the news from these areas.”

In the direction of Velyka Novosilka, the Ukrainians, on the other hand, have been able to advance about eight kilometers during the week, according to Helin. The Ukrainians have also liberated several small villages from this direction.

For example, on Wednesday, Kyiv said that it has liberated the village of Neskuchne in southeastern Ukraine.

According to Helin, Ukraine has also put reserves in the game in the direction of Velyka Novosilka, which aim to support the attack in the area.

In counterattack operations quite a lot of western weapons have been seen. In addition to the famous Leopard and Bradley tanks, mine and ambush-resistant Mrap vehicles have been present on the battlefields.

According to Helin, the vehicles in question are armored and mine-protected cars and they have been seen in the direction of Zaporizhia, Velyka Novosilka and Orihiv.

“Western equipment saves a lot of lives. Whereas the Russian equipment is destroyed by driving into a mine, the Western equipment is also destroyed, but at least keeps the crew alive inside.”

According to Helin, saving the lives of the soldiers will help the Ukrainians in their offensive operations in the long run.

Ukrainian troops allegedly in the village of Blahodatne in the Donetsk region in a photo released by Ukrainian forces over the weekend.

Ukrainian soldiers hung the national flag on a window, allegedly in the village of Blahodatne, in a photo published over the weekend.

Kakhovka the effects of a dam failure range from a lack of clean drinking water to the death of organisms and serious pollution of the environment. The Ukrainian authorities have said that the measurements made in the areas under their control show that the amount of harmful substances is ten times the allowed amounts.

The dam that was destroyed last week released the huge masses of water in the dam basin. Numerous villages and part of the city of Kherson were buried under the waters.

It takes WWF’s conservation director to repair the environmental damage Kari Luukkonen probably for decades. In a sense of comparison, he raises, for example, the sea eagles of the Baltic Sea, which were on the verge of extinction in Finland in the 1960s due to dioxins in the sea.

“The reproduction of the eagles was not successful. It took twenty years for the stock to turn to growth. At worst, similar effects can be seen in Ukraine.”

According to Luukkonen, the increase of species may therefore suffer due to dam destruction in the coming years. The problem is also groundwater contamination in floodplains. Above the destroyed dam, on the other hand, this year’s entire generation of fish can be lost.

Masses of water also rolled over farmland, which, according to Luukkonen, could have significant effects on the world’s food situation.

The dog had sought shelter from the floodwaters in Herson on Monday.

The satellite image of the Maxar company shows the underwater village of Korsunka on Wednesday of last week.