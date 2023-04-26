Ukraine studio | Russians are recruited as “super soldiers” with a monthly salary of 2,000 euros

The media hype about Ukrainians crossing the Dnieper may have been exaggerated. Russia has had plenty of time to prepare for the crisis by digging deep into the trenches.

Russia is stepping up its efforts in recruiting new soldiers ahead of the spring offensive in Ukraine. The novelty is the electronic invitations, which are confusing and frightening: you can no longer avoid the invitation letter by hiding.

“Every Russian man can now become a criminal without realizing it, if he doesn’t open an electronic letter”, who fled from Russia to Finland Yuri says in HS’s Ukraine studio.

“Sending an invitation is the same as receiving an invitation.”

HS does not tell Juri’s real name for security reasons. Russia has decided to turn over all stones to get its men into the war.

“Even that first wave of mobilization was forced by quite a number of guys. After all, we clearly want to reduce the possibility of avoiding subpoenas”, says HS’s Ukraine expert, fact-checker John Helin.

Coloring has also been enhanced by a new video published by the Russian Ministry of Defense, which lures young people into war. In the video, grumpy “super soldier-like” men pose with guns.

“You are a decent man. Become one. Serve as a contract soldier. Monthly earnings from 204,000 rubles”, the video promises.

The amount is around 2,000 euros.

“You are a decent man. Become one,” says the recruitment video published by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

In the recruitment video, the fitness trainer turns into a soldier. The text of the video asks: “Is this really your strength?”

John Helin states that the current contract soldiers are no longer enough to form new forces or repair old losses.

“We are trying to market the army to a working-class man in his 20s and 30s with such childhood dreams,” he commented on the video.

However, the army dreams of many Russians must have already been shattered, so the message of the video may go badly wrong.

According to Helin, Russia has used a large part of the soldiers mobilized in the fall in the winter war of attrition.

Russia has still had plenty of time to prepare for Ukraine’s anticipated counterattack by digging in trenches and fortifying the front line.

Last week, there was a twist on the southern front, when it was announced that Ukrainian troops had arrived To the south bank of the Dnieper near Kherson. In Helin’s opinion, the media frenzy that broke out over the case was exaggerated.

In the Dnieper estuary, Nova Kahovka, reconnaissance activities have been carried out all winter and small islands have been fought over. According to Helin, Ukraine seems to have now got a reconnaissance station from which it can send drones deeper into Russian positions.

So we still have to wait for the start of the counterattack.

Can you Will Russia also continue its aimless war without disturbing the social peace? Many in the West hope that the solution to the war will be a Russian uprising or a president Vladimir Putin run out of power.

Chest of Gold

However, Russian society has remained relatively balanced because it is always in some way under the administration, says a historian specializing in Russia Chest of Gold from the University of Tampere.

For Russians, language, home and culture also bring togetherness. For many of them, the war or its leader don’t matter much, and the government isn’t democratic either.

“It is likely that a successor to Putin will be found somewhere within the administration,” Kullaa estimates.

He is looking for a metaphor for the changes of power in the Soviet Union, for example About Joseph Stalin Nikita Khrushchev.

“Inside the administration, you can find either a duo or a trio, which is in power for a few interim years before another ruler is found.”

If power in Russia were to change while the war continued, this two or three would have the opportunity, according to Kulla, to seek a “new security solution for Europe” – or simply continue the war with the same or new goals.