Ukraine studio | Russia has lost its way into the world of imagination, says British journalist Luke Harding

Before long, Russia may be in the same situation that Germany was in after the Second World War, says The Guardian editor and writer Luke Harding in HS’s Ukraine studio.

Russian human rights organization Gulagu.net published an hour and 17-minute YouTube video on Monday, in which two former convicts and Wagner soldiers talk about the mass murders of Ukrainian civilians they committed. At the same time, the interviewees tell how they have shot their own comrades-in-arms not only because of sniping, but also for other misconduct, such as fighting and drunkenness.

In autumn, a recruit from a penal colony joined Wagner’s ranks Azamat Uldarov says the director of Gulagu.net by Vladimir Osetshkin in an interview, how he killed a five- to six-year-old girl and dozens of other civilians in Soledar in January. In total, he says he was involved in the execution of 400 civilians.

Around the same time, a prisoner recruited into Wagner’s ranks Alexey Savitchev says he killed 70 of his comrades in arms. In addition to refusing orders, the reason was, among other things, a drunken brawl of Russian soldiers with brothers in arms belonging to the Ahmat Kadyrov battalion.

According to the men, the orders to do the actions came along a short chain of command from Wagner’s manager and owner From Yevgeny Prigozhin.

British newspaper The Guardian’s former Moscow editor, who has reported on Ukraine for a long time Luke Harding will probably keep Gulagu.net interviews with you. According to him, Prigozhin and the Russian president are equally responsible for the actions Vladimir Putin. According to him, soldiers do not do their bloody deeds spontaneously.

“I was in Butsa in the spring of last year, where the bodies of Ukrainian civilians executed by Russian soldiers were lying along the streets,” says Harding in an interview with HS’s Ukraina studio. “It is clear that the Wagner soldiers are doing exactly the same thing in Eastern Ukraine, executing prisoners of war, murdering civilians, even killing children. This fits the rest of the information, this is a horribly raw and brutal war.”

“Prigozhin can act like this because Putin allows him to do so,” Harding continues. “Prigozhin has a troll factory in St. Petersburg, he hacked and interfered in the 2016 US presidential election, his mercenaries have fought all over the world, from Africa to Syria.”

“Now he is leading an attack in eastern Ukraine. And he has done it quite successfully. His forces have advanced in Bahmut, slowly but surely. While the rest of Russia’s forces have fought quite badly.”

“Prigozhin is almost the president that Putin pretends to be but is not,” Harding defines. “Putin is hiding in the bunker at the front end. The image that marks the end of Putin’s life is of a small man at a long table, 15 meters away from another. While Prigozhin dresses in a gun suit, visits the front and even poses in the same pictures with the dead Wagner soldiers.”

“We don’t know how long Putin will be president, but Prigozhin has political and presidential passions.”

Harding has written several books about Russia or related to Russia in one way or another, five of which have been translated into Finnish. The freshest ie Attack tells about the war in Ukraine.

Harding tells in his book how the President of the United States Joe Biden revealed in December 2021 classified information about Russia’s attack intentions to the Finnish president To Sauli Niinistö. Could it be that Biden already had in mind that this is how Finland and Sweden will finally become members of the military alliance NATO?

“I don’t think Biden had such calculations in mind,” Harding says in the interview. “In autumn 2021, US and British intelligence located massive concentrations of Russian troops on the borders of Ukraine and concluded that it is not a bluff but a real preparation for a major attack.”

“The Americans started the tour in Paris, Berlin, Brussels and Helsinki, and in Helsinki their message was understood. Because Finland knows Russia, Finns know what Russia is. France and Germany were more skeptical, remembering the Iraq war and the false intelligence reports of 2003. The Finns understood that they have to join NATO now, and public opinion changed in an instant.”

“Putin thought that it would be like the annexation of Crimea in 2014, that Ukraine would surrender easily and the West would impose small sanctions and then accept the fact,” says Harding. “Putin is still waiting for the United States, the EU, Britain, Finland and everyone to get tired before long, get fed up, give up. Putin is preparing for a long war, he thinks, one, two, five and ten years from now.”

According to Harding, Russia has “lost itself in the world of imagination”.

“After the collapse of the Soviet Union, there was a brief period of democracy, followed by a counter-revolution of the security agencies by Putin and the people around him. He shaped the new Russia to reflect his own paranoia.”

According to Harding, before long, Russia may be in the same situation as Germany was after the Second World War: Russia needs to be reborn and understand what is happening and what has been done in history.

In the process It can happen to Russia like it happened to Germany after the Second World War: suddenly no one is interested in its language or culture and doesn’t want to hear anything about it.

“It’s interesting that the Russians put up Pushkin posters in Kherson to show that Kherson is a Russian city,” Harding notes. “In Mariupol, the drama theater was destroyed and 500 adults and children were killed, and then erected there Leo Tolstoy and Alexander Pushkin pictures.”

“Russian culture has been harnessed to support military and political goals, and so Russian culture becomes toxic. Maybe it won’t be toxic forever, but now it is.”

Harding’s I think Europeans should now turn their attention to Ukraine and its culture, finally.

“We should study Ukrainian,” says Harding. “For centuries, we have looked at the history of Ukraine through a Russian prism, through Russian political and literary thought.”

“The last thing I read was a Ukrainian author Andrei Kurkovin just translated book, whose name in English is Jimi Hendrix Live in Lviv, the book was originally published in 2012. It’s a really fun book. I’m reading now Sergei Kurdakovin records Orpokoti.”

“We should read contemporary Ukrainian writers, women writers, Lesja Ukrainka. To civilize ourselves, if only for this year. That’s my recommendation. I’m not saying the bank Dostoyevsky let’s just put him aside and bring up a Ukrainian writer Serhi Žadan.”