Ukraine studio | Researcher: Russia is taking advantage of the war in the Middle East by appealing to the double standards of Western countries

The war in the Middle East has taken attention away from Ukraine, but Russia is trying to benefit from the situation in other ways as well, says Timo R. Stewart, senior researcher at the Institute for Foreign Policy.

Tuesday it has been a month since the extremist organization Hamas launched a large-scale attack on Israel. Since then, Israel has bombed the Gaza Strip with almost unprecedented destruction.

The situation in Israel and Gaza is reflected around the world – including Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine. Russia has tried to benefit from the situation by appealing to the apparent double standards of Western countries, says a senior researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute Timo R. Stewart in HS’s Ukraine studio.

According to Stewart, Russia is trying to appeal to the fact that the West is not actually interested in the rules-based world order, which it has often talked about since its war of aggression started by Russia, but rather in getting Ukraine “in the camp of the West.”

“For Russia, the rules-based world order has appeared to be a Western invention that hinders their way of working. In the Kremlin, they must have noted with joy this chain of events and how they can cynically use this (allegation of double standards) to their advantage.”

In October at the end, in Dagestan, Russia, a mob attacked the local airport, where a flight from Israel had just arrived. After the attack, the Russian president Vladimir Putin gave a speech in which he blamed the West for the conflicts in both Israel and Ukraine, thus appearing to position Russia to defend the Palestinians.

According to Stewart, Russia is trying to position itself on the same side as a large number of other countries outside the West.

“Russia is trying to drive a wedge into the West’s influence in other parts of the world.”

In Ukrainian in the social debate, there has been speculation on several occasions about Russia’s relations with Hamas. According to Stewart, there is almost no actual evidence of them, but Russia is one of the few countries that have relations with the terrorist organization.

“The fact that the Hamas delegation appears in Moscow certainly sends a certain kind of message,” says Stewart.

Relations between Russia and Israel are complicated. Israel’s enemy, Iran, is an ally of Russia, but Israel has had to maintain relations with Russia in order to strike Iranian weapons shipments in Syria that have been on their way to Hezbollah. That is why Israel has not supported Ukraine with weapons, says Stewart.

“It would be useful for Ukraine if Israel saw Russia more directly in the camp of Hamas and Iran and as an ally, and cut off coordination.”

Ukrainian commander of the armed forces Valery Zaluzhnyi said last week in an interview with The Economist magazine that the war situation in Ukraine has turned into a positional war similar to the First World War.

“Yes, it seems quite static now, this war. We will certainly go into the winter without major breakthroughs”, assesses the HS fact checker John Helin.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has denied that the war has reached a stalemate. The disagreements between the president and the armed forces have also caused turmoil within Ukraine.

According to Helin, the long-simmering tensions in the country have now come to the surface.

“Especially among front-line soldiers, Zelenskyi has been a controversial (controversial) figure, while Zalužnyi is well-liked. These long-term tensions are now also visible abroad after the counterattack has cooled down.”