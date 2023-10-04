Ukraine studio | Patriarch Kirill believes he will save Ukraine from the heresy of the West – the theologian opens up the thinking of “Putin’s altar boy”

In Russia, there is talk of a “symphony” of church and state, where the emperor and the patriarch rule together. Who is Patriarch Kirill and what kind of power does he exercise? You can listen to the Ukraina-studio podcast in the HS application by selecting Listen–Podcasts–Ukraina-studio from the menu and, for example, in the Spotify service.

Ukrainian on the fronts, not only do you capture villages from the enemy. It is also where the souls of Christians are saved from the heresy of the West.

That’s what the patriarch thinks Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church. In his opinion, Russia is waging a metaphysical war against the sinful West.

“It is a religious war that is being fought beyond this concrete world. In it, we fight for people’s religious salvation, for their souls”, church history researcher, docent Juha Meriläinen says in HS’s Ukraine studio.

On October 12th, an information book will be published by Meriläi Putin’s altar boy, which sheds light on the religious background of the Russian war of aggression. It goes far back to the mythology of the birth of Russia and the medieval Kievan Rus, whose roots are in the territory of Ukraine.

“Russia is fighting for its historic position as a great power, and Kirill is fighting for his own flock: a significant part of the members of his church have been located in Ukraine.”

Church historian Juha Meriläinen

From Kirill’s point of view, Ukraine should not even exist as a nation state, but Russians and Ukrainians are one and the same people, explains Meriläinen.

“Patriarch Kirill sees that these nations belong to the Orthodox civilization, the leader of which is Moscow. From that point of view, the war in Ukraine is an effort to defend the historical regions of Russia from Western influences.”

Meriläinen according to Russia, there is an idea of ​​a “symphony” between the church and the state, where the emperor and the patriarch rule the country together.

The current emperor is, of course, the president Vladimir Putin. Is Kirill just an altar boy to his worldly power?

Researcher Juha Meriläinen does not believe that there is a true friendship between Putin and Kirill. In the picture, Putin congratulated Kirill on his 11-year reign at the head of the Patriarchate of Moscow and all of Russia in 2020.

According to Meriläinen, Kirill’s dominant position is based on the widespread support of Orthodox values ​​in Russia. As the Church’s absolute authority, he is a significant opinion leader.

During the war, Kirill has willingly supported Putin’s war. For example, he has promised that martyrdom in Ukraine will wash away the sins of Russian soldiers. Kirill’s sanity has been questioned in the same way as Putin’s.

Despite his questionable results, he cannot be considered mentally disturbed, Meriläinen estimates. Kirill is considered a skilled church politician rather than a spiritual thinker.

“People who have known Kirill for a long time generally describe him as intelligent. Young Kirill was considered progressive and pro-Western. Today, they don’t seem to fit him, just like they don’t fit Putin either.”

Patriarch Kirill presided over the Orthodox Christmas Liturgy at Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow on December 6, 2022.

With Putin and Kirill does not have a personal friendship, according to Meriläinen’s understanding. Of course, it is argued that Kirill, Putin and Dmitry Medvedev would have gone skiing together during Kirill’s years in Switzerland. When he was young apparently worked In the hands of the KGB While living in Geneva in the 1970s.

It is clear that Putin has influence over everyone in his country, including Kirill, but what about the patriarch’s power over his tsar?

According to Meriläinen, the Orthodox Church has at least indirectly influenced Putin, whose religiosity began to become more prominent at the beginning of his third presidential term in 2012.

It is not known whether the change is due to Putin’s own spiritual awakening or just a political game. Meriläinen states that Putin visits monasteries and participates in liturgies more than “necessary in terms of official administration”.

“Putin at least occasionally appears to be religious, which he certainly wasn’t when he was younger.”

In the secular in war, the fronts proceed leisurely. In the Zaporizhia region, Ukraine is fighting for the small village of Verbove in the bulge of Robotyne, which it previously occupied.

Despite the widely reported “breakthroughs”, the situation is static.

“Little by little, Ukraine’s operating window is also starting to close because of the weather,” warns HS’s fact checker John Helin In the Ukraine studio.

The crushing victories of the counterattack have remained a dream, and now even the promises of arms by Ukraine’s friends are beginning to fall apart in Slovakia, Poland and the United States.

In the near future, Ukraine will not have a problem with armaments yet, says Helin. There are still some Bradley and Leopard carriages left. Next year, Ukraine will receive, for example, F-16 fighters and Abrams tanks.

Ukraine most urgently needs artillery ammunition, the production of which will be increased only at the end of next year.

“We have seen how much Ukraine uses artillery shells even on individual Russian positions. There is a full moonscape.”

Difficult ones the times will come soon, if Ukraine is no longer capable of large-scale operations, like last year in Kharkiv and Kherson.

A Ukrainian soldier flies a drone on the front line near the village of Robotyne in the Zaporizhia region in August.

Helin estimates that in this case Western countries might settle for the fact that the preservation of Ukraine’s independence would be a big enough victory. The flow of weapons would stop, the war would freeze in place. Of course, it would suit Russia.

He emphasizes that all allies want Ukraine to win. There’s just no consensus on what kind of profit is enough.

“Defining victory for the West will certainly become more difficult during the next year.”

In Helin’s opinion, it is still clear that Ukraine can no longer lose the war in a “catastrophic way”, i.e. the enemy would occupy the entire country. Russia does not have the resources for that.