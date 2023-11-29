Ukraine studio | Finland invests tens of millions of euros more in artillery production, but will it help Ukraine?

Finland the state plans to contribute tens of millions of additional euros to increase the production of artillery ammunition in Finland. The purpose of the investment is to support Ukraine, which is plagued by a chronic shortage of artillery ammunition.

The Government Council has not yet made a final decision on the matter, but the matter will be decided in the near future. Exactly where the money for the investment will be taken from is still open. However, the project has been given the green light so far.

The member states of the European Union promised

last March

, that one million 155 millimeter artillery shells will be delivered to Ukraine within a year. However, we are falling short of the goal, as so far about a third of the promised quantity has been delivered.

in Finland the state’s investment would target the Norwegian-Finnish defense equipment manufacturer Nammo, which the state owns part of through Patria.

In Finland, heavy artillery ammunition is manufactured by Nammo Lapua oy and the Defense Forces’ own Explosives Center in cooperation.

Nammo produces the metal casings for ammunition in Sastamala. At the Vihtavuoren factory, Nammo manufactures artillery ammunition charges, which are packed either in canvas bags or module cases. Finland’s position in manufacturing is improved by the Vihtavuori factory, where the only nitrocellulose factory in Northern Europe is located.

Artillery ammunition shells manufactured by Nammo in Sastamala at the end of October.

The Defense Forces, on the other hand, loads the finished ammunition from parts at the Explosive Center factory in Haapajärvi.

“Negotiations have taken place here and there has been a lot of willpower. This seems to be a question of how to implement this and where to find the funding. However, the state leadership seems to have the will”, says Nammo Lapua CEO Raimo Helasmäki.

According to Helasmäki, Nammo has already made extensive reforms to increase ammunition production. New employees are constantly being recruited, work is done in three shifts, and the production of artillery ammunition has increased fivefold since before the war of aggression against Russia.

According to Helasmäki, the government’s helping hand would be needed, however, because building a new production line is expensive and time-consuming. Establishing a new line from scratch takes 3–4 years and costs 30–50 million euros, depending on the production capacity.

Helasmäki would especially like the state to receive orders for years to come in addition to the funding package.

“Some orders already exist, but it would be good if we could get, for example, a ten-year promise that the orders would continue,” says Helasmäki.

The scope of increasing Finland’s ammunition production also partly depends on the 500 million euro so-called Asap support package given to the industry by the EU. Nammokin plans to apply for support from the fund to establish a new line. Information about receiving EU money will not be available until the beginning of next year, and other financiers are required for the projects.

Defense- and Secretary General of the Aviation Industry Association (Pia). Tuija Karanko can’t believe that the EU member states will get the promised million artillery pieces for Ukraine within the deadline.

“When the matter was promised, we wondered even then here on the industry side how this was supposed to be done. It’s easier said than done,” says Karanko.

Helasmäkika doesn’t really believe that the promise will come true.

“It is quite a difficult goal. Here in Finland, we can take care of our own share when production is increased. But when you look at other countries, I can’t really believe in the goal,” Helasmäki says.

Ukraine has repeatedly asked for more artillery shells since the early days of the war.

“I don’t need a ride, I need ammunition”, the President of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly responded to Americans who offered to evacuate Zelenskyi from Ukraine after Russian tanks rolled across the border.

However, there are several bottlenecks in increasing ammunition production, Karanko reminds. Private defense companies are not enthusiastic about building expensive production lines due to a short-term demand spike. According to Karango, there should be orders for more than a decade so that the investments can be amortized.

According to Karango, bottlenecks in the industry include, among other things, the shortage of components for new lines and the recruitment and training of personnel.

in Ukraine enormous amounts of money and weapons are sunk into the war. The Ukrainians would like to be able to use about 10,000 artillery shells per day. Compared to that, the amount of one million ammunition promised by the EU would only be enough for a good three months.

At current consumption, the Ukrainians use a few thousand artillery shells every day. The Russians have more firepower and production than Western Europe.

HS fact checker, who follows the war in Ukraine of John Helin according to Russia has a noticeable artillery superiority, and it is also visible on the battlefield.

According to public estimates, Russia is expected to produce about two million artillery shells next year, and in addition, the Russians have reportedly bought one million more shells from North Korea. The amount is therefore about ten times compared to what the EU member states have been able to give to Ukraine since last spring.

“The difference is huge. Russia can use more artillery and has artillery superiority. The situation is unsustainable in the longer term if Russia is able to maintain artillery superiority. Artillery is what has been used to win battles in this war”, Helin assesses in HS’s Ukraine studio.

If the disproportion in artillery firepower will continue longer, according to Helin’s assessment, Russia will be able to move its troops forward little by little, piece by piece.

When the artillery ammunition needed by Europe for its own use, the needs of Ukraine and the batches sold outside Europe are combined, according to Helin’s calculations, Europe should produce 20 million more artillery shells in a few years, while the current capacity is only a fraction of this.

“European ammunition production has been very moderate for decades and increasing capacity is difficult. The risk here for the industry is that if the war ends in a couple of years, but the investment costs extend 10-15 years from now, the companies may have a wasted investment on their hands, with which nothing is done. Companies have to think about risks,” says Helin.