Ukrainian authorities are gradually restoring electricity after the barrage of Russian missiles against its vital infrastructure. Three nuclear power plants still under kyiv control were reconnected on Thursday, November 24, as the United States accused Moscow of using winter as a weapon of war. The European Union is preparing a ninth package of sanctions against the Kremlin, announced the leader of the Executive, Ursula Von der Leyen.

Extreme cold, darkness and shelling. Ukrainians are on the verge of the harshest winter many of them have ever experienced due to the conditions of the Russian war.

With millions of Ukrainians enduring sub-zero temperatures in their homes, local authorities are scrambling to restore power and heating amid a fresh spate of airstrikes on Wednesday, which destroyed some of the power infrastructure in the west of the country and left to more than two thirds of kyiv without electricity or water.

Among the gradual advances that the experts from the invaded country reached this Thursday, November 24, is the reconnection of three nuclear power plants.

“After yesterday’s massive shelling, power workers were able to unify the power system and reconnect three nuclear power plants to the power grid in the morning,” so they should start supplying electricity in the next few hours, the ministry said. of Ukrainian Energy.

The latest wave of attacks on power facilities has knocked out power in many regions and forced emergency blackouts in other areas to conserve power and allow for repairs as temperatures drop.

Emergency crews at the site of a Russian missile attack, in kyiv, on November 23, 2022. © Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

In the country’s capital, one of the main targets of the recent wave of attacks, in the last few hours electricity has been restored in three quarters of the city and drinking water service is working again in some areas.

But the war continues and the relentless barrage of missiles from the Kremlin challenge Ukrainian experts to stop widespread blackouts.

On Wednesday alone, Moscow fired “about 70 cruise missiles.” Of them, 51 were intercepted, according to the kyiv Air Force.

Actions that President Volodímir Zelenski referred to as “the Russian formula for terror” during his intervention via video link before the UN Security Council, an organization that he asked to take action in this regard.

Washington added to kyiv’s appreciation, with statements by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who accused Moscow of using winter as a weapon of war against the Ukrainians.

However, there is little prospect of forceful action in the Council given Russia’s veto power.

The European Union prepares ninth package of sanctions against Russia

As the government of Vladimir Putin intensifies hostilities against the neighboring country, Brussels affirms that it will toughen its response.

The president of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, assured that the bloc of 27 countries is advancing a ninth package of sanctions against Moscow.

“We are working hard to hit Russia where it hurts to further reduce its ability to wage war against Ukraine and I can announce today that we are working full speed on a ninth sanctions package,” von der Leyen told a conference in press, during his visit to Finland.

An employee in a branded jacket walks past part of Gazprom’s Power Of Siberia gas pipeline at the Atamanskaya compressor station, outside the Russian far-eastern city of Svobodny, November 29, 2019. REUTERS – MAXIM SHEMETOV

The leader of the EU Executive added that she is confident that “a global maximum price for Russian oil with the G7 and other important partners” will be approved very soon.

“We will not rest until Ukraine has defeated Putin and his barbaric and illegal war,” he added.

The G7 is evaluating a ceiling for the price of Russian oil transported by sea, which would range between 65 and 70 dollars per barrel. However, the governments have not yet reached an agreement and talks continue.

The Kremlin has not been slow to launch its threats for any measure that affects one of its main sources of income that feed the conflict. This November 24, the Putin Administration assured that it does not plan to supply oil or gas to countries that support a limit to pay for their hydrocarbons.

With Reuters and local media