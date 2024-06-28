Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

Press Split

Russian President Vladimir Putin sits in the cockpit of a fighter jet at the Krasnodar Military Aviation School (archive photo from March 7, 2024). © IMAGO/Mikhail Metzel/Kremlin Pool/Zuma Wire

Ukraine has apparently succeeded in attacking an important chemical factory in Russia. The plant is located almost 1,000 kilometers behind the front – and probably produces components for aviation fuel.

Tver – A bitter loss for Putin’s fighter jets in the Ukraine war? In the Tver region in northwestern Russia, Ukraine is said to have succeeded in hitting a chemical factory. As the state-run Russian news agency RIA reported, citing local authorities, that there had been a Ukrainian drone attack on the night of Thursday (June 27). The factory is said to produce chemicals for the aerospace industry, such as fuel components for Russia’s fighter jets.

Severe loss for Putin’s fighter jets? Probably attack on chemical factory: “Plant produces aviation fuel”

The Redkinsky (also: Redkino) Research Plant is located almost 1,000 kilometers behind the Ukrainian front line and about 150 kilometers north of Moscow. website The factory says that the plant has been a manufacturer for the aerospace industry for several decades and works closely with leading scientists from 50 research institutes in Russia. Several Russian Telegram channels shared recordings the alleged drone attack by Ukraine, which could also be a blow to Putin’s fighter jets.

Factory in Russia also produces gasoline for Putin’s fighter jets

Four drones are said to have attacked the plant at different times, according to the Russian military blogger Baza reportedAccording to reports, there were several explosions and fires, and the staff was evacuated. According to Russian sources, there were no casualties during the attack on the factory in Russia, which also produces fuel for Putin’s fighter jets.

The information could not initially be independently verified. “The plant reportedly produces aviation fuel,” said Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, about the incident on Platform X. The Ukrainian media Kyiv Independent Meanwhile, it was reported that the plant was producing fuel components.

Drone attack on chemical plant: fuel production for Putin’s fighter jets affected?

It was not the first attack on the plant since the beginning of the Ukraine war, according to the Russian news portal SOTA. The factory was last attacked by drones in September 2023, according to the US magazine NewsweekAt the time, the Ukrainian military intelligence service GUR reported that the plant was producing decalin, an additive for aviation fuel. It is not yet clear whether and what impact the attack could have on the production of aviation fuel and thus on the supply of Putin’s fighter jets.

What is certain is that the Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian oil refineries have already had an effect. Oil and gas sales account for around 40 percent of Russian state revenues. The regular attacks have also made supplies for Putin’s war so scarce that Russia imposed a ban on exports of gasoline on March 1. Diesel prices at Russian gas stations have also risen. Most recently, Ukraine also managed a direct strike against Putin’s fighter jets: attacks apparently hit several aircraft deep in Russia.