From: Marcus Gable

HIMARS in action: The multiple rocket launcher artillery systems from the USA are also helping Ukraine in the fight against Russia. (Archive image) © Tony Overman/The Olympian/AP/dpa

In war you should never lose sight of your enemy. More and more Russians are currently having this experience and are paying dearly for it.

Donetsk – In the Ukraine war, the aggressor and defender are choosing completely opposite approaches when it comes to public communication about the fighting. Russia seems to only reveal the most necessary information – apparently also in order not to confront its own population with the horror of the battlefield. Ukraine, on the other hand, reports in surprising detail about what is happening on the front.

Ukraine and HIMARS: Rocket attack on Russian brigade with 19 dead

Even if the news spread by the warring parties can hardly be verified independently, the content is also absorbed by supporters. To get a feel for where the scales are leaning. Lately, apparently more towards Moscow, which seems to be making more and more use of its quantitative superiority.

Positive reports from the Ukrainian armed forces are currently all the rarer. But they also exist in the third year of the war. That's what he reported General Staff of the Kiev Military in the morning hours of this Thursday (February 29) on Telegram that their own troops had surprised the Russians with a rocket attack in the settlement of Olenivka in the Donetsk region.

It goes on to say that, according to preliminary information, 19 occupiers were killed, including the deputy commander of a Russian military unit. The unit's commander is said to be among the twelve injured.

HIMARS attack on Russians: Rockets apparently hit during ceremony for soldiers

According to the Telegram channel with the name “spy dossier”, about which detailed information is shared – usually every day – the air attack hit the 155th Separate Marine Brigade. They gathered on Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. to honor their soldiers for their actions in the war. Then two HIMARS MLRS missiles hit.

Apparently they thought they were too safe, and Lieutenant Colonel Roman Koschuchow, a major and a captain, among others, paid with their lives. The former was the Ukrainians' mentioned deputy of Colonel Mikhail Gudkov, the commander wounded in the rocket strike.

There were definitely warning signals. The command is said to have learned that a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone was traveling in the area. However, this information was ignored.

Russians die during ceremony due to HIMARS attack: War memorial is also destroyed

In the course of the attack with the multiple rocket launcher artillery system, which has long proven itself in this war, the monument to the unknown soldier of the Great Patriotic War is said to have been destroyed. Because the ceremony, which had serious consequences for Russia, was held entirely in the.

It was not the first time that fighters sent to Ukraine by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin were targeted as they tried to celebrate their actions near the front. A war blogger on his Telegram channel “Military Informant” also alludes to previous cases that occurred just a few days ago.

“Not again, but again,” it says. And: “Another formation, another awards ceremony, another HIMARS attack. It is no longer a matter of individual errors, but of a clinical picture.”

HIMARS attack on Russian brigade: Separatist leader from Ukraine complains on Telegram

Oleh Zarjow also commented on the messenger service. The former Ukrainian politician, who is now said to lead the pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine, wrote: “They are talking about the next awards ceremony in front of the formation and about another attack with HIMARS-MLRS missiles on our military personnel and the resulting losses. Unteachable. I will not reveal any details so as not to please the enemy.”

It almost seems as if the Russian commanders are no longer taking the Ukrainians seriously as a result of the aggressor's recent successes. Maybe even banish it from your mind and forget it completely for a few moments. In war, this can be a fatal mistake, as more and more soldiers are obviously experiencing first-hand. (mg)