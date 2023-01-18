Home page politics

From: Helena Gries, Caspar Felix Hoffmann, Moritz Serif, Nadja Austel, and Stefan Krieger

The Ukraine war claims more victims. The Russian missile attack on Dnipro has far-reaching consequences for Ukraine’s energy supply. The news ticker.

Update from Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 6:35 a.m.: In the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, the emergency services have stopped searching for victims. After the Russian missile attack last weekend, 20 people are still missing, the civil defense said. “Unfortunately, the chances of finding someone tend to zero,” said Mayor Borys Filatow. At least 45 people were killed in the city in the central Ukrainian region of Dnepropetrovsk.

Flowers and a framed photo of the destroyed apartment building in Dnipro lie in front of a memorial after the Russian rocket attack on the city of Dnipro in Ukraine that killed at least 45 people. © Hannah Wagner/dpa

News in the Ukraine war: Russian missile attack damages nine power plant blocks

+++ 6.15 p.m.: According to Ukrainian sources, the Russian rocket attack last Saturday (January 14) was one of the most devastating for the country’s energy supply since the beginning of the war. Prime Minister Denys Schmyhal announced in Kyiv today that eight blocks of thermal power plants in the west and one in the east of the state were damaged by the attack.

In addition, three substations and a high-voltage line were hit. The consequences are emergency shutdowns due to an increased energy deficit. “Nevertheless, the energy system held up, remains coherent and steerable,” emphasized the 47-year-old. The repair work ran around the clock.

News in the Ukraine war: 45 civilians killed in Dnipro

+++ 4.35 p.m.: After a Russian missile hit a high-rise building in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, the emergency services are still looking for several missing people. The rubble of the house has been removed to 90 percent, said the military governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Valentyn Resnichenko, on Tuesday. There could still be people lying there. 45 dead have been pulled from the rubble so far; around 80 people were injured, including 16 children. In the morning there were still 40 deaths. Six children were among the dead.

News in the Ukraine war: Ukraine gets credit

+++ 1.50 p.m.: Ukraine has received a new aid loan of 3 billion euros from the EU against conditions. In view of the Russian aggression, it is now crucial to support the country in covering its financing needs, said EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday about the payment of the money. The 3 billion euros are the first installment of the new loan program totaling up to 18 billion euros that was agreed by the EU member states in December for this year. From March, 1.5 billion euros are to be paid out monthly

News in the Ukraine war: Russia wants to rebuild the army

+++ 12.41 p.m.: Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has announced that the Russian army will be restructured in order to implement the increase in troop levels demanded by the Kremlin. Only through structural changes in the armed forces is it possible to guarantee Russia’s security, Shoigu said at a Defense Ministry meeting on Tuesday. Against the background of the Ukraine war, Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin announced shortly before New Year’s Eve that he would increase the number of soldiers from 1.15 to 1.5 million.

News in the Ukraine war: Selenskyj adviser resigns

+++ 11.40 a.m.: After a wave of public outrage, the external adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office, Oleksiy Arestovych, resigned. “I want to show an example of civilized behavior,” the 47-year-old wrote on Facebook on Tuesday. The reason for the resignation was his statement in a live Internet broadcast on Sunday night. Arestovych named Ukrainian anti-aircraft defenses as a possible reason for the impact of a Russian missile on a residential building in the city of Dnipro.

News in the Ukraine war: Zelenskyj comments on the Russian missile attack

+++ 10.33 a.m.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has denounced the deadly attack on an apartment building in Dnipro in the east of the country as a “war crime”. “Every person responsible for this war crime will be identified and brought to justice,” said the head of state in his daily video address on Tuesday night. Kyiv blames Russia for the attack – Moscow rejects this.

News in the Ukraine war: Russia is having increasing difficulties

+++ 09.38 a.m: According to British secret services, the Russian army has difficulties in precisely targeting its attacks in the war against Ukraine and in assessing consequential damage in advance. Examples from the war showed that Russia has weaknesses in its ability to attack with long-range weapons, the British Ministry of Defense said in its daily briefing on Tuesday

+++ 6.55 a.m.: In a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin is said to have blamed the Ukrainian side for the recent intensification of fighting. The Kremlin announced on Monday (January 16) after the phone call that it was counting on an intensification of the fighting “with the help of Western sponsors”. Kyiv is showing a lack of willingness to negotiate – for example with the rejection of a ceasefire ordered by Putin for the period of the Orthodox Christmas celebrations in early January.

Ukraine War: Missile from Russia failed to launch

Update from Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 6:05 a.m.: After the rocket attack on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, the Ukrainian Air Force Command is now open Facebook informed that the Kh-22 missiles fired in the attack by Russia could not be shot down by the country’s air defenses. According to Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat, this missile with a 950-kilogram warhead was designed to destroy aircraft carrier groups at sea: “Such a missile was used to hit a densely populated city. There is no explanation or justification for this act of terrorism.”

Ukraine war: Putin wants Donbass to be taken by March

+++ 10 p.m.: Russian President Vladimir Putin the newly appointed commander of Russian troops in Ukraine, Valery Gerasimov, ordered to take the Donbass by March. This was announced by Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for the Ukrainian military intelligence service. Yusov also said Putin has not given up on his plans to destroy Ukraine as an independent state and Ukrainians as a nation. He therefore believes that Putin is preparing Russia for a long war against Ukraine. The Donbass – i.e. the regions of Luhansk and Donetsk – represents a region in the south-east of Ukraine, which borders on Russia.

News in the Ukraine war: Moscow denies Russian rocket attacks on residential buildings

Update from January 16, 2023, 3:33 p.m.: The Kremlin has denied reports that Russian rocket attacks have hit homes in Ukraine. Earlier, local officials in Dnipro said at least 40 people were killed in the attack on an apartment building in the southern and central Ukrainian city on Saturday.

In a phone call to reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “Russian forces are not attacking residential buildings or social infrastructure facilities. The attacks are aimed at military targets that are either obvious or camouflaged.”

Kremlin denies tensions between army and mercenary group Wagner

The Kremlin has no tension whatsoever between the Russian army and the paramilitary Wagner group denied in Ukraine. “This conflict only exists in the newsroom,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday. Russia recognizes its “heroes who serve in the armed forces” as well as those “who come from the paramilitary group Wagner,” he emphasized: “Everyone is fighting for their fatherland.”

The discrepancies between the Russian army and the Wagner group, noted by numerous observers, had come to light in the past few days during the battle for the eastern Ukrainian city of Soledar: The head of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, had repeatedly claimed that only his troops were fighting in the city Units against the Ukrainian Armed Forces. As Prigozhin on Wednesday the Taking Soledars reported, the Russian Ministry of Defense initially objected and two days later itself reported the capture.

Prigozhin then published a message attacking those “who are constantly trying to steal our victories.” In a rare move, the Russian Defense Ministry then issued a public statement praising the “courage” of the Wagner fighters in Soledar.

News in the Ukraine war: At least 30 dead after attack on Dnipro

Any information about the tensions between the Russian army and the Wagner group is “the product of information manipulations that are partly the product of our enemies and partly the product of our friends,” said Kremlin spokesman Peskov.

The death toll after a Russian rocket attack on a block of flats in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro continues to rise. According to current information, 30 people died in the attack and 30 were injured so far. Around 40 people are believed to be under the rubble. Some of them scream, rescue workers report. (talk with agencies)