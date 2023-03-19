Home page politics

Ukraine has spotted a copy of an Iranian drone. The aircraft could have caused enormous damage.

Xiamen – It’s no secret that Russia is using drones in the Ukraine war go out. Now there are reports that China is making copies of Iranian drones. The customer is Russia. The drone was a Mugin-5 commercial unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). It is made by a Chinese manufacturer based in the port city of Xiamen on China’s east coast.

According to some tech bloggers, the machines are known as “Alibaba drones” because they’re available for sale on Chinese marketplaces like Alibaba and Taobao for up to $15,000. Mugin Limited, the manufacturer of the drone, confirmed to CNNthat it was their aircraft. The incident was “very regrettable”. It’s the next drone incident.

Ukraine raises alarm over China drone

Last weekend, the Ukrainian security service (SBU) announced that agents in the areas controlled by Russia had sounded the alarm. The drone took off from there. The SBU then alerted military units in eastern Ukraine, near the city of Sloviansk.

“Because of the noise and the light signal, the troops then shot and shot down the drone,” said Maksim, who asked not to be named. Maksim said the drone was flying at a very low altitude – close enough to be shot down with handguns.

Ukraine blows up Chinese drone

Ukrainian fighters said the downed Mugin-5 had been modified to carry a bomb. CNN reports that Ukrainian fighters planted a US-made explosive device on the drone. They then drove away in their truck and blew up the drone.

They stopped their vehicle about 500 meters away and turned to film the tremendous force of the explosion. A reminder of the potential damage the explosive charge could have caused if it hit its target on Ukrainian soil. CNN has asked the Russian Defense Ministry for comment on the incident but has not yet received a response. (mse)