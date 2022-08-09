Ukrtransnafta stopped the pumping of Russian oil through the southern branch of Druzhba

The Ukrainian state-owned company Ukrtransnafta stopped the pumping of oil through the southern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline, through which raw materials are delivered to Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia. This is reported RIA News with a link to the source.

The company stopped pumping Russian oil to Europe on the morning of August 4. Transneft confirmed to the agency that the transit had been stopped, as the Russian side could not make a payment for it under the EU sanctions. At the same time, transit through Belarus in the direction of Poland and Germany continues, said spokesman, adviser to the president of Transneft, Igor Demin.

He explained that the Ukrainian company operates on a 100% prepayment basis. “But when making a payment for transit through the territory of Ukraine, the funds were returned to the account of PJSC Transneft. Gazprombank, which services payments, notified us that the payment was returned in connection with the entry into the EU regulations, that is, the seventh package of sanctions,” Demin said.

The company informed the Ministry of Energy of Russia, as well as Russian shippers, that the money does not pass and the payment cannot be made.

Previously Telegram channel Baza published a message that an attempt had been made to undermine the Druzhba oil pipeline in the Bryansk region. The anti-digging pipe and substation were damaged, and the power unit for controlling the valve was also de-energized.