Ukraine will become a member of NATO. “The NATO doors are open and we have demonstrated it not only with words but also with deeds”with the recent accession of North Macedonia and, this year, the start of the accession process for Finland and Swedensteps that Moscow opposed, underlined the general secretary of NATO, Jens Stoltenbergin a press conference in Brussels, specifying that in doing so “we demonstrate that the doors of NATO are open, Russia does not have a veto on the expansion of the Alliance and it is up to the allied countries to decide on membership”.

“And this is the same message directed to Ukraine. We reaffirmed the decision taken at the 2008 Bucharest summit that Ukraine will become a member country,” he added ahead of the meeting of foreign ministers of NATO countries next week , also in Bucharest.

“The way to help Ukraine achieve membership is to work together with Kiev, both at the political level and in practical support, which is what we do”, both by ensuring Kiev’s most urgent needs, and by further cooperation long term.

“Most wars end in negotiations, but what happens at the negotiating table depends on what happened on the battlefield. So the best thing to increase the chances of a peaceful solution is to support Ukraine. We will not back down “, Stoltenberg said again.

“Allied countries are providing unprecedented military support and I expect foreign ministers to step up their support of non-lethal equipment. At the Bucharest meeting, I will ask for more contributions. In the longer term, we will help l “Ukraine to transition from Soviet-era weapon systems to NATO standards and we will meet Dmytro Kuleba to discuss the most urgent needs and long-term support”, he then anticipated.

“Putin is failing in Ukraine and is responding with more brutality. Waves of missile attacks directed against citizens and civilian infrastructure deprive Ukrainians of heating, light and water. These are tough times for the rest of Europe and for the rest of the world as well, we are all paying a price for Russia’s war in Ukraine. But for us the price is in money, for the Ukrainians it is in blood. If we allow Putin to win, we will all pay a higher price in the years to come. If Putin , or other authoritarian leaders, sees that the use of force is rewarded, he will use it again to achieve his goals. It is therefore in our security interests to support Ukraine. It must be remembered that Russia is the aggressor, the Ukraine is the victim of aggression and Ukraine has the right to defend itself and we help it to do so.”