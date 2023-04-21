At the Ramstein air base in Germany, the NATO allied countries “will discuss the possibility of supplying Ukraine with various types of aircraft“. This was anticipated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Stoltenberg then announced that he has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the NATO summit to be held on July 11 and 12 in Vilnius, Lithuania and Zelensky has agreed to be present in person.

“All allies agree that Ukraine should join NATO”said the Secretary General.