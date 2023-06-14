“We are still in the early days of the Ukrainian-led counter-offensive e we don’t know if there will be a turning point in the warbut we see that the Ukrainians are advancing and liberating territory”. This was stated by NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg, in Brussels supervising the Defense Ministerial, underlining that the progress made on the front by the forces of Kiev show that aid from NATO countries “makes the difference” on the battlefield.

NATO defense ministers, Stoltenberg says, will meet tomorrow and the day after in Brussels “to prepare for next month’s Vilnius summit. We meet as Ukraine conducts a major counter-offensive.”It is still early to know what results it will have, but we know – he continues – that the more progress the Ukrainians make, the stronger they will be at the negotiating table. The further they go, the more likely President Vladimir Putin will realize that he cannot win on the battlefield, but he must negotiate a just peace. The progress we are seeing testifies to the courage and commitment of Ukrainian forces, but also demonstrates that the aid provided by NATO allies is really making a difference on the battlefield,” he concludes.

According to Stoltenberg NATO must “ensure” that when the war between Russia and Ukraine ends, Kiev can count on “credible agreements” that guarantee its security, to prevent Moscow from attacking again. Together with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, Stoltenberg explains, “we will address developments on the ground and how to continue with our support: we will discuss a multi-year package, with substantial funding, to ensure that Ukraine can defend itself in the long term, so that it can pass from Soviet-era to NATO standards and thus achieve full interoperability”.

The aid should also be used to “reform and rebuild the security and defense sector” of Ukraine, specifies the secretary general. We need to prevent Russia” from resting, rearming and launching a new attack. At the Vilnius summit, we will send a strong message of support and solidarity with Ukraine. And we will clarify thatand the future of Ukraine is in NATO“, he concludes.

NATO defense ministers will examine an “action plan” to increase military industry output. “At the Defense Ministerial – says Stoltenberg – we will continue our interaction with the transatlantic defense industry. We have invited small, medium and large defense producers from across the Alliance to an informal event, which will allow Defense Ministers to discuss directly with industry the best way to increase production, secure our supply chains and remove obstacles to cooperation. Ukraine and the European Union will also participate in the event.”

“I expect ministers to consider a new defense production action plan, which leaders will agree at the Vilnius summit and which aims to quickly address our stockpile shortages, with $1 billion in joint procurement,” he continued. for 155mm ammunition only, rolling out this year. The plan also aims to improve the interoperability of our munitions and equipment, as well as support transatlantic defense and our industrial base. We also completed an exceptional review of capability goals for battle-deciding munitions. I expect ministers on Friday to decide to increase these targets substantially, which will both strengthen our ability to defend ourselves and to support Ukraine. And it will send a clear signal to industry to increase production”.