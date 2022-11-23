Ukraine: Kiev under bombs, 70 missiles on the country. Zelensky: “We ask for an urgent UN meeting”

Bombs continue to fall on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure, hit by Russian raids which have again caused widespread blackouts across the country.

In a speech published on Telegram, Volodimir Zelensky reiterated that citizens will continue to resist the attacks, which in recent weeks have halved the capacity of the country’s electricity system. The Ukrainian president also said he had called for an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council after today’s attacks, which followed the vote in the European Parliament. “Today the European Parliament recognized Russia as a terrorist state,” Zelensky said, saying that Russia “proved all this to be true” by launching missiles “at our infrastructure, our energy grid and ordinary people”.

“It will be the worst winter since the Second World War,” predicted the mayor of Kiev, Vitaliy Klitschko, who today announced the suspension of water supplies for residents of the capital.

According to the armed forces, Moscow today launched 70 missiles of which 51 would have been shot down by Ukrainian anti-aircraft, together with five “kamikaze” drones. The shelling claimed at least six lives, including three in Kiev, where nine people were injured, for a total of 36 people injured across the country. In addition to the capital, Lviv, Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Odessa were also affected. The attacks also triggered a “huge” blackout in neighboring Moldova, where the state-owned energy company is working to “reconnect more than 50 percent of the country” to the electricity grid, according to Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu.

According to the Ukrainian presidency, the risk of a total blackout is “very high”. The country will have to prepare for one of the “hardest winters in the country’s modern history,” stressed Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian president’s cabinet. The attacks have already prompted state-owned Energoatom to shut down three nuclear power plants due to power outages. The energy supply to the Zaporizhzhia plant has also been interrupted, where the diesel generators have come into operation to ensure the safety of the systems.