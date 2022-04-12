Home page politics

Chancellor Olaf Scholz does not want to go to Kyiv at the moment – instead, three traffic light people are traveling to Ukraine. Frank-Walter Steinmeier, on the other hand, is undesirable. News ticker.

Steinmeier undesirable in Ukraine: Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will not travel to Kyiv as planned. the Ukrainian leadership refuses visit.

will not travel to Kyiv as planned. the Traffic light deputies travel to a secret appointment to Ukraine. representative of SPD, Greens and FDP are on Tuesday to a Visit to Ukraine broken up. There they want to meet with Ukrainian representatives.

Germany in the Ukraine conflict*: Three heads of the Bundestag committee from the traffic light ranks travel to the country at war.

This news ticker on Germany’s role in the Ukraine war is continuously updated.

Update from April 12, 8:20 p.m.: The Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany, Andrij Melnyk, spoke out in favor of a trip to Ukraine by Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, despite the refusal to allow Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to visit him. It is important “that the head of government comes to Kyiv,” said Melnyk, according to excerpts distributed in advance, in an interview broadcast on ProSieben and Sat.1 on Tuesday evening. In the past few days, the 46-year-old had spoken out in favor of a meeting between Scholz and President Selenskyj. With a view to Scholz, Melnyk also reiterated his call for heavy weapons on Tuesday evening. The Chancellor must make this decision. During a visit to Kyiv, Scholz could also find out “how Ukraine could be helped even more”.

Steinmeier “undesirable” in Ukraine – Federal President does not travel to Kyiv

Update from April 12, 5:10 p.m.: While three Bundestag committee chairs travel to Ukraine (see preliminary report) is Frank-Walter Steinmeier “undesirable” at Volodymyr Zelenskyj in Kyiv. The Federal President confirmed this on Tuesday evening.

“In the past few days, the Polish President has suggested that we both take a trip to Kyiv together with the Presidents of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania in order to send and send a strong signal of common European solidarity with Ukraine,” explained Steinmeier. “I was willing to do that, but apparently – and I have to admit – that was not wanted in Kyiv.”

Traffic light deputies travel to a secret appointment – Selenskyj probably invites Steinmeier

preliminary report: Berlin – After several top Eastern European politicians and EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, a German delegation is now to travel to Ukraine – but without Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD)* and not to Kyiv. There is already a dispute about the date – and about another planned trip: Volodymyr Zelenskyj has apparently declared a visit from Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to be undesirable.

Instead of the chancellor there are Chairs of several Bundestag committees that have now made their way to Ukraine. The FDP defense politician Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, the SPD foreign politician Michael Roth and the Greens chairman of the European Committee, Anton Hofreiter. This was reported by the AFP news agency on Tuesday afternoon (April 12).

Anton Hofreiter advocates an embargo. © Britta Pedersen/dpa

Germany in the Ukraine conflict: Bundestag committee heads travel to Ukraine – location remains secret

Strack-Zimmermann, Roth and Hofreiter follow loudly mirror an invitation from Ukrainian MP Halyna Yanchenko. According to the information, she suggested a meeting in Lviv. However, a meeting with representatives of the Ukrainian Rada, the parliament, is now planned closer to the Polish border. There have also recently been airstrikes on facilities near Lviv.

For security reasons, the trip was kept secret until the end. The exact location of the meeting in western Ukraine remains silent. On the way to Ukraine, the three deputies apparently stopped in Poland. Strack-Zimmermann shared a tweet from Polish politician Marek Kuchciński, who reported “very frank discussions” with the committee chairs.

In Germany, a dispute over possible deliveries of heavy weapons to Ukraine has been smoldering. Several traffic light politicians, including Strack-Zimmermann and Roth, called for this. Hofreiter had also recently spoken out in favor of further deliveries of weapons*, obviously with a heavy heart. An ex-adviser to Angela Merkel also warned against one possible wrong way into a “Third World War”*.

Ukraine trip by Hofreiter and Co. – Polenz sees CDU “excluded”

The former CDU General Secretary Ruprecht Polenz welcomed the trip in a tweet – but saw the Union as “excluded”. “The justification that she does not appoint any of the committee chairs is irrelevant. It’s about representing Parliament. As with all delegations, the opposition is part of that,” he complained.

There were counters from the ranks of the Greens: “Not every trip by committee chairmen is an official delegation trip of the Bundestag,” replied ex-minister Renate Künast. “Then the rules are different. But what’s the point of complaining. Ask someone from the Union to travel.” All three travelers belong to the parties of the traffic light coalition*.

Several parliamentarians had recently asked Olaf Scholz to travel to Ukraine. “Personally, I would welcome it if the Chancellor traveled to Kyiv,” said the designated FDP Secretary General Bijan Djir-Sarai on Monday on RTL. However, a rejection came from the Chancellery. “I don’t see any plans in this direction at the moment,” said deputy government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann.

Selenskyj apparently invites Steinmeier out: “He is not welcome in Kyiv at the moment”

The problem situation for Frank-Walter Steinmeier is quite different. According to a report by picture the Federal President wanted to travel to Kyiv on Wednesday (April 13) together with government representatives from other EU countries. However, Volodymyr Selenskyj* turned down a meeting: the reason was Steinmeier’s connections to Russia. The former SPD foreign minister recently apologized for his policy in dealing with the Kremlin *.

The paper quoted a Ukrainian diplomat as saying: “He is not welcome in Kyiv at the moment. We’ll see if that changes again.” The remaining EU visitors are apparently welcome. (fn with material from AFP)