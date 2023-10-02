The “fatigue” in aid evoked by the Kremlin “exists, but it does not mean that Western support for Ukraine is declining. It means that greater commitment from governments will be needed, given that we are talking about democracies, in explaining to public opinion why we must continue to support Kiev “. Ambassador Stefano Stefanini, ISPI’s scientific advisor, claims this in an interview with Adnkronos, commenting on the victory of the pro-Russians in the elections in Slovakia and the vote in the American Congress which avoided the shutdown, but which at the moment excludes the financing for Ukraine.

“Slovakia is not a country capable of changing the choices of the EU or NATO”, observes Stefanini, according to whom “the Russian disinformation campaign also had a significant influence on Robert Fico’s victory”. Underlining how the pro-Russian Fico will have to form a coalition government and therefore “compromise”, Stefanini believes that “he will certainly be able to change the politics of Slovakia, one of the first and decisive supporters also with military aid to Ukraine. Given that the Fico’s point of reference will above all be Orban’s Hungary, there are two countries within the EU that can create problems on aid to Ukraine and this makes consensus even more difficult”.

According to the ambassador, the vote in Congress is likely to have a more impactful impact on Ukrainian defense capabilities. “If the vote translates into an actual reduction in military support for Kiev, it is clear that this will have consequences although Biden immediately went out of his way to reassure that there are other ways to continue aid. It is certainly not an encouraging sign for the ‘Ukraine”, highlights Stefanini.

The symptoms of tiredness, he reiterates, are “undeniable and the more the war drags on without a vision of an outcome, the more the reason of state that leads all governments to support Ukraine as much as necessary becomes difficult to accept in some parts of public opinion “. But, he specifies, Western support is not in doubt for now and the vote in Slovakia was also “a very limited test, first of all due to the number of citizens called to the polls, but also because, unlike the other countries in the Eastern European , Slovakia has historical sympathies towards Russia, which Fico has leveraged in his propaganda, which are certainly not shared by Poland and the Czech Republic”.

Finally, regarding the informal meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council held today in Kiev, Stefanini states that it was “a signal of very strong political will to support Ukraine, if we want to correct these symptoms of tiredness”.