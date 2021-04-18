In Ukraine, on April 18, vaccination against COVID-19 with a drug from Pfizer began. This was announced on Sunday, April 18, by the Deputy Minister of Health, Chief Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko.

“Patients of a neuropsychiatric boarding school in the town of Borodyanka, Kiev region, were the first to receive this vaccine. About 100 citizens will be vaccinated per day – patients and staff of the orphanage, ”he said on the air of the Ukraine-24 TV channel.

Lyashko noted that according to the plan, all employees of the orphanage and patients – 428 people in total – will be vaccinated with the first dose in three days. According to him, the second dose for the patients and staff of the orphanage will be reserved, and when the time comes, they will receive the second component of the vaccine.

As Lyashko added, at the moment the vaccine has been delivered to all regional warehouses of the country, in every region of Ukraine it is possible to vaccinate with Pfizer.

Earlier, on April 6, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the country’s authorities signed an agreement with Pfizer for the supply of 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccination in Ukraine began in late February with the Indian-made Covishield drug developed by AstraZeneca in collaboration with the University of Oxford. On March 25, the first batch of CoronaVac vaccine from the Chinese company Sinovac Biotech in the amount of 215 thousand doses arrived in Ukraine. Ukraine refused to use Russian vaccines against COVID-19.

On April 11, scientists found that the South African strain of COVID-19 is the most resistant to Pfizer’s vaccine compared to other drugs.

Prior to that, on April 9, the Swiss therapeutic products agency Swissmedic registered 55 deaths in the country after being vaccinated with coronavirus drugs from Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna.

On April 7, it became known that in the US state of Michigan, about 250 people who received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine fell ill with the coronavirus. Of the 1.7 million people who were vaccinated, 246 people tested positive within 14 days after receiving the vaccine. An elderly woman died in Australia on the same day, hours after being vaccinated against the coronavirus with Pfizer.

In early April, 27 people in Georgia were diagnosed with side effects after being vaccinated against COVID-19 with AstraZeneca and Pfizer.

On March 9, it was reported that the woman died after being vaccinated against coronavirus infection in the Lithuanian city of Panevezys, but doctors do not associate her death with the vaccination. She was vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech.

At the end of March, the Hong Kong authorities decided to suspend the use of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

On March 2, 41 deaths were also reported after being vaccinated against COVID-19 with the Pfizer vaccine in Austria during the vaccination campaign. The Federal Office for Healthcare Safety noted that no evidence of a link to vaccination has yet been established.

On January 15, a US resident posted a video on his Facebook page of his mother, who developed adverse side effects after being vaccinated with Pfizer. When viewing, you can see that the woman is trembling. On the same day, Chinese health professionals called for an end to the use of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine among the elderly. The appeal was prompted by doubts about the safety of the vaccine due to the deaths of 23 elderly Norwegians who received the vaccine.

On January 14, France reported six cases of a serious adverse reaction following the introduction of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine.