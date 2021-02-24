Ukraine is one of the last countries in Europe to start vaccination of the population against coronavirus. This was announced on February 24 on his Facebook page by the head of the Cherkasy region, Alexander Skichko.

“We have the first person to be vaccinated,” he said. The first to be vaccinated was the resuscitator of the local hospital Yevgeny Gorenko. The vaccine was made with the Indian vaccine Covishield, which was developed by the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca, which arrived the day before.

In total, 16,200 doses of the drug were received in the Cherkasy region, the vaccination campaign started at 13:00. As Skichko recalled, vaccination remains free and voluntary.

The day before, the Covishield vaccine jointly produced by AstraZeneca / Oxford was registered in Ukraine. A day earlier, the Ukrainian authorities announced that they had agreed to receive 15 million doses of the Novavax coronavirus vaccine.

The manufacturer will supply 5 million additional doses, but the first deliveries will not begin until July 2021.

On February 8, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the situation with the spread of coronavirus in the country had stabilized and promised to receive 1 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine in February, without specifying the drug in question.

On February 1, the Ukrainian leader explained the country’s lack of access to vaccines: he said that Ukraine is not an equal member of the EU, and therefore is “not a priority for countries that have been receiving vaccines for a long time.”

According to the portal Worldometers, in Ukraine for the entire time of the pandemic, more than 1.3 million cases of COVID-19 have been registered, while over 1.1 million people have recovered, more than 25 thousand patients have died.