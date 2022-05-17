The Ukrainian Eurovision entry Kalush Orchestra won this year’s song festival in Turin with the song Stefania. Traditionally, the winner of the event organizes the song festival the following year, but because of the war in the country it is uncertain whether that will continue.

“We now face a significant challenge: organizing the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in Ukraine,” Chernotytsky said during a press conference today. “In other countries, the challenge lies in financing and infrastructure, but for us above all with security issues. From Friday we will discuss the organization of the event in consultation with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

Chernotytsky hopes that the country will give the organizers some time, because it remains to be seen whether the event can actually take place in Ukraine. ,,I hope that the Eurovision Song Contest will be organized in a peaceful Ukraine. It will be a tough negotiation and the safety factor is very important. The final decision will therefore be taken in consultation with the EBU,” said Chernotytsky. “But this is much more complex than a simple wish to organize it here.”

Oleh Psiuk, the frontman of Kalush Orchestra, agrees with Chernotytsky’s verdict. “Many countries have already announced that they would like to organize the Eurovision Song Contest if it is not possible here. But I hope that the Eurovision Song Contest can be organized in a happy, rebuilt and strong country.”