Christoph Gschoßmann

Enormous losses: The Ukrainian army carried out a strike against Russia with a secret drone. The result is seven million dollars in damage.

Moscow – A covert drone that destroys material worth seven million US dollars: In the Russian war of aggression the Ukrainian army achieved a significant success. Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said on Telegram on Tuesday (September 26, 2023) that the operators of the “drone army” are supporting the troops of Wladimir Putin “created a real hell”. A secret drone was used.

Hunt for T-80: Secret drone Achilles leads counteroffensive against Russia’s tank fleet

The drone strike unit of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade, known as “Achilles,” directed its counteroffensive in the Ukraine War against T-80 and T-72 tanks and D-30 howitzers Russia, he added. “This is the result of the efforts of experienced fighters with the Ukrainian drone, which the occupiers are very afraid of,” Fedorov explained. He assured that more details about the drone would be revealed after Ukraine’s triumph. “It should remain a ‘pleasant’ surprise for the enemies,” he added. Already had before Ukrainian threats caused millions of dollars in damage.

A Ukrainian soldier controls a Leleka drone. The drone can fly for up to one and a half hours and cover more than 80 kilometers. © Oliver Weiken/dpa

Losses in the Ukrainian War: Miracle weapon Achilles destroys D20 cannons

This is not the first time that the 92nd Tank Brigade of Ukraine has inflicted significant losses on the Russian army. Yuriy Fedorenko, the leader of the 92nd OShBr assault unit “Achilles,” reported that his troops successfully disabled five D-20 guns using FPV drones on September 14. In addition, several members of a Russian air regiment were killed or injured while investigating a captured Ukrainian kamikaze drone.

With increased drone operations and changed combat tactics, the counteroffensive is becoming more distant Ukraine from NATO practice. Experts see this as an advantage.

