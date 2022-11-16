President of Ukraine Zelensky received signals from partners about Russia’s readiness for negotiations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he received signals from allies about Russia’s desire to conduct direct negotiations. His words lead RIA News.

During a conversation with journalists, Zelensky said that he received signs from partners that showed Russia’s readiness for dialogue with Ukraine.

“I received signals from leaders of states who say: it seems to us that [президент России Владимир] Putin wants direct negotiations. And I said: we will offer a public form,” the Ukrainian leader said.

The head of state added that he did not want to negotiate with Russia “behind the scenes.”

The day before, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Ukraine cannot and does not want to negotiate with Russia. He stressed that Russia will achieve its goals by continuing the special military operation.

After the start of the special operation, the parties held several face-to-face rounds of talks between the contact groups. Representatives of Moscow and Kyiv met in Belarus, and the last meeting of the delegations took place in Istanbul on 29 March.