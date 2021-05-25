Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that the threat of “aggressive actions” from Russia persists, despite the partial withdrawal of its troops from the borders of the republic. A message about this appeared on the official website Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

According to the diplomat, although the tension and the threat of a full-scale conflict have decreased compared to the end of April, there has not been a complete de-escalation of the situation in the eastern regions of the country. He explained that this is indicated by the ongoing shelling of Ukrainian positions from the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR).

In this regard, Kuleba considered it necessary to strengthen interaction between Ukraine, Germany and France in order to “force Russia to fulfill its obligations within the framework of the Normandy format.” At the same time, the minister did not mention the delivery of artillery and mortar strikes by the Ukrainian army to settlements in the Donbass.

Related materials

Another aggravation of the situation in Donbass began at the end of March. Kiev, as well as the DPR and LPR announced an increase in shelling, reconnaissance activities and the movement of military equipment in the area of ​​the contact line. Later, Ukraine accused Russia of building up its military presence in the region. Moscow said it is conducting exercises and moving troops within its territory “where it sees fit.”

At the end of April, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu decided to complete the inspection of the troops of the Southern and Western military districts, ordering them to withdraw from the Ukrainian borders to their permanent deployment points. The office of the President of Ukraine called this fact a personal merit of Volodymyr Zelenskyy and pointed to the “unprecedented work” of Kiev in this direction.

However, later, the Ukrainian authorities reiterated that the threat to the country on the eastern borders remains. Kiev considered the withdrawal of several thousand Russian servicemen “insignificant” and asked the allies to increase military support.