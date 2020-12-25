At least half of the population of Ukraine is planned to be vaccinated against coronavirus in the next two years. This was announced on Thursday, December 24, by the country’s Minister of Health Maxim Stepanov.

He added that the vaccination can be done voluntarily.

“We plan to cover at least 50% of the country’s population with vaccinations against coronavirus disease during 2021-2022. The start of the first stage is scheduled for January, ”the head of the Ministry of Health said on Facebook.

According to Stepanov, the timing may be shifted depending on the supply of the vaccine.

The vaccination campaign will take place in five stages, the head of the department said. As part of the first phase, citizens at risk will be vaccinated, including the military, the elderly in nursing homes and their staff, and doctors working with patients with COVID-19. The total number of vaccinated people will be about 355 thousand.

The second stage will cover 2.3 million people, the drug will be administered to doctors working in hospitals, citizens over 80 years old and social workers. At the third stage, 7.2 million people will be vaccinated, including people aged 65 to 79, law enforcement officers and education workers.

At the fourth stage, 11 million people are expected to be vaccinated (people aged 60 to 64, adults from 18 to 59 years old with concomitant diseases, prisoners, other citizens at risk, as well as those living in the territories of Donbass not controlled by Kiev), in the fifth – about 19 million citizens over 18 years old.

Earlier on Thursday, the director of the Gamaleya Center, where the first Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine was developed in Russia and in the world, Alexander Gintsburg, expressed hope that the drug would be supplied to Ukraine.