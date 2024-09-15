Home policy

Russian soldiers apparently suffered heavy losses after an assault in the Kursk region. (Symbolic image) © IMAGO/Stanislav Krasilnikov

Russia’s counter-offensive in Kursk is not going to Putin’s liking. Now Russian troops have suffered another setback.

Kiev – Ukraine’s Kursk offensive is Russia and its ruler Vladimir Putin a thorn in the side. And the reconquest of the region away from the front in the Ukraine war is not going according to plan for the Kremlin autocrat. Kiev’s troops are repeatedly making effective pinpricks and are even able to advance into other regions.

Heavy losses for Russia: Ukraine special forces apparently destroy Putin’s airborne troops

While a HIRMARS attack by Ukraine destroyed an important pontoon bridge in the region, Putin’s troops apparently suffered another heavy blow in Kursk, which resulted in bitter losses for Russia. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Putin’s troops were repelled in a battle lasting several hours during an assault attack. However, the report could not be independently verified.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the Russian unit’s attack took place on Friday (September 13) and 14 military vehicles attacked the positions of the Ukrainian airborne troops. According to the report, two tanks, eleven infantry fighting vehicles and an armored personnel carrier (APC) were used. “The attempt to break through the defensive positions of the Ukrainian armed forces failed: in a heavy battle lasting several hours, the Ukrainian paratroopers proved that they are better in military matters and have mastered the science of winning with flying colors,” said the Ukrainian Air Force about the battle in Kursk.

Putin’s troops suffer heavy losses in Kursk: Russia loses tanks and several dozen soldiers

Putin’s troops are said to have suffered heavy losses, including five airborne infantry fighting vehicles, one enemy tank and one armored personnel carrier. Russia is also said to have lost several dozen soldiers in the attack. The rest of the survivors are said to have fled.

Despite the Transfer of a reported 35,000 Russian soldiers The counter-offensive following Ukraine’s Kursk advance is at a standstill. Despite the relocation, Putin’s troops cannot currently celebrate or report any major successes, even though there have been reports of the recapture of ten villages in the oblast.

Russia’s Kursk counteroffensive has not yet recorded any “serious successes” after the Ukraine advance

Experts from the US think tank Institute for the Study of War take a similar view. According to their analysis, the Russian military will probably have to move additional elements from other parts of the region to Kursk. This is necessary in order to form a group capable of conducting a sustained counteroffensive.

The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on Friday that Russian forces had launched a counter-offensive, but stressed: “We have not seen any serious successes so far.” A spokesman for the US Department of Defense also stated on September 12 that the US had observed that Russian units were attempting to carry out “some kind of counter-offensive,” but described this as “marginal” despite the threat from Russia.

At the beginning of August, Ukrainian troops entered the Russian border region near Kursk and, according to their own statements, brought around 1,300 square kilometers and about 100 villages, including the small town of Sudzha, under control. Independent observers, however, consider these figures to be exaggerated and assume that the gains in territory were smaller.