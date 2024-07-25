Foreign Minister Kuleba: Contacts between Ukraine and China will continue

Kyiv and Beijing will continue contacts, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said. This was reported by TASS with reference to TSN TV channel.

“There will definitely be contacts. In what format and at what level – this is a question that we will discuss in more detail,” the head of the department said.

Kuleba also called the conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi “the longest and most meaningful” of all that the parties had previously held.

Earlier, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that China must do everything possible to achieve a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine. The politician also stressed that Beijing should not support Moscow, and welcomed the visit of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to China.