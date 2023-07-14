Ukraine is on the way to becoming a sort of Eastern European Sparta, with a “strong defense on land, in the sky and in the sea”, which will give “stability” to the region and make “deterrence against any threat”, in the words of the US President Joe Biden. If NATO membership remains pending, anchored to certain “conditions” and to the unanimity of the Allies, the country at war against the Russian invader is on the way to obtaining from the G7 countries, and from the USA in primis, precise security guaranteesprovided by law, on the model of those that have linked Washington to Israel for decades. The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky spoke of “specific” guarantees and claimed a good success for the Ukrainian delegation at the NATO summit in Vilnius, after the disappointment expressed via social media on the first day of the summit due to the “conditions” attached to joining the Alliance.

WHAT IS THE ISRAEL MODEL

Since its foundation in 1948, the Jewish state, classified as a ‘Major Non-Nato Ally’ by American law, has obtained over 125 billion dollars from Washington, which have helped it create an army, the Tzahal, with few equals in the world for efficiency and lethality, capable of defending the country in a complex security context. Tel Aviv has also become a leading exporter in the field of defense and, thanks to the civilian fallout of military spending, is also an absolute record holder in new technologies, with a hi-tech industry that is a mainstay of the national economy.

Israel is the primary global recipient of US Title 22 security assistance, through the Overseas Military Financing Program, currently translated into a 10-year Memorandum of Understanding (2019-2028), under which the US they provide Israel with $3.3 billion annually in security assistance and $500 million annually for missile defense programs.

GUARANTEES FOR KIEV

The details of the security guarantees that Kiev will obtain from the individual G7 countries, and from the other states that want to provide them, will have to be negotiated bilaterally, but Zelensky appeared satisfied with the result obtained at the summit, after he had harangued the crowd in the square on the first day Vilnius, and tweeted in English, to express his disappointment with the “conditions” set by the Allies for Ukraine’s accession to NATO.

The guarantees, Zelensky said, are not alternatives to NATO membership, but are provided “on the way to membership” of the Atlantic Alliance. President Biden, before leaving Vilnius, said that Kiev will not join NATO “I think until the war is over”. Otherwise, the risks of conflict escalating into a NATO war with Russia, which is a first-tier nuclear power, would multiply. But, with security guarantees written into US and other countries’ laws and with military aid that will make Ukraine a stronghold, it will be increasingly costly for Moscow to continue the war and it will be further discouraged from trying again, after the end of the conflict in course.

WESTERN AID AS A DETERRENT FOR MOSCOW

Kiev, thanks to Western aid, should become a morsel too difficult to swallow even for Russia, more than it already is now. Poland, Kiev’s closest friend in NATO, is on the same path, with military spending at 3.9% of GDP, a higher percentage than that of the US. For Ukraine, the Israeli security guarantees are ‘second best’, after joining NATO, which is currently not possible, at least until the war is over.

Jens Stoltenberg himself, secretary general of the Alliance, has repeatedly stressed that the priority now is to support Ukraine militarily, because if Moscow were to prevail “there will be no accession to discuss”. Some Ukrainian analysts have recently noted that the parallel with Israel does not hold, since, while the Jewish state is entirely surrounded by hostile states, Ukraine, even if it borders on Russia and Belarus, also shares borders with NATO countries and overlooks on the Black Sea, which also has NATO shores.

ZELENSKY’S FEARS

Zelensky must respond to the expectations of his people, which may help explain Tuesday’s tweet (in English, not Ukrainian, therefore directly aimed at an international audience), in which he accused Westerners of wanting to put Kiev’s accession to NATO on the negotiating table with Moscow, as one card to play among others.

The US signaled quite clearly that it did not like it: President Joe Biden deserted Tuesday evening’s leaders’ dinner, which Zelensky attended. The message came loud and clear, so much so that yesterday the Ukrainian president used very different tones. But for Kiev to have real security guarantees is essential, to ensure that at some point they are not ‘let go’ alone in front of Russia.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni explained it clearly: “If we don’t understand – she said – that the Ukrainians will tend never to fully trust what can be defined in a negotiating table, and therefore there needs to be guarantees , it means that we are not able to work on the subject of peace”.

In addition to the security guarantees of the G7, Kiev still brings home from Vilnius the reassurance, after that of 2008 in Bucharest, that its future is in NATO, when the allies decide that the conditions will be met. In addition, the accession path has been streamlined, from two stages to one. It also receives a multi-year assistance programme, which will help it bring its armed forces into line with Atlantic standards.

THE NATO-UKRAINE COUNCIL

And a NATO-Ukraine Council is created, which will be the forum in which collaboration with the Allies will be decided and in which some bilateral problems could also find a solution, such as those with Hungary, generated by Kiev’s linguistic policies in Ukrainian Transcarpathia , where the Magyars are the second largest linguistic community.

President Biden closed the Lithuanian trip with a speech in the courtyard of Vilnius University, much applauded by the crowd. He recalled the events of January 1991, when the Lithuanian people took to the streets to defend their regained independence against Russian tanks, an action that cost the lives of “14 heroes”. Then, he said, “the whole world saw that decades of oppression had failed to extinguish the flame of freedom in this country.”

He underlined that the US has never recognized the annexation of the Baltic Republics, invaded in June 1940 after the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact (they were then re-annexed by the Red Army in 1944) and underlined the deep ties of the Baltic communities in the US with their homelands in Northern Europe. “I am proud – he said to applause – to call Lithuania a friend, partner and ally”. Biden stressed that Washington has assembled a “coalition of more than 50 states”, which goes beyond NATO, “to make sure that Ukraine can defend itself, both now and in the future”.

BIDEN: “WE WILL NOT STAY”

Against the imperial aims of Vladimir Putin, he assured, “we will not waver”. And she sent a message to the whole of Europe, still traumatized by Donald Trump’s four years of ‘America First’: “The idea that the United States can thrive without a secure Europe is unreasonable,” she said. . P

For a country like Lithuania, in whose capital Ukrainian flags outnumber the red, green and yellow national flags, the American commitment to help Kiev means a lot: from Vilnius comes the promise to help Ukraine transform itself into a kind of porcupine, placed right in front of the Russian bear den. A warlike destiny, that of Ukraine, which seems to have been written in its national history since the Hetmanat, the Cossack state that governed a large part of those lands between the mid-seventeenth and mid-eighteenth centuries.