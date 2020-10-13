Spain pays a visit to its most glorious recent past. The Olympic Stadium in Kiev. There they dismantled Italy in the final of Euro 2012, the last great success of the Golden generation. Now, eight years later, Luis Enrique is in the process of rebuilding. His Red 2.0 started working a month ago, against Germany (1-1) and, three days later, against Ukraine itself. That 4-0 would present an Ansu Fati internationally who devours records of precocity with greater speed than he uses to blow out birthday candles. Shevchenko’s men, meanwhile, have lost everything they’ve played since. In addition to having to face the collision with the goal in the box, because of the Covid. However, they will have the environmental factor, almost forgotten in these times, in favor (it will have the support of 15,000 fans). Y if we talk about special reunions, Sergio Ramos celebrates twice, since in the Olympic he won his last Champions League with Madrid, that of Bale and Karius and that of his incident with Salah. The tests of the last friendly against Portugal will give way to an eleven closer to the most starting team that Luis Enrique has in mind at the moment, with the first place in Group 4 of the League of Nations as the main objective.

Follow the Ukraine – Spain live.

Schedule: what time is the Ukraine – Spain of the Nations League?

The Ukraine – Spain corresponding to the fourth day of the League of Nations will be played at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev at 8:45 p.m.. The Spanish National Team leads group 4 with 7 points in three games, ahead of Germany, with 5, and Ukraine itself, with 3. Switzerland, the Red’s next rival next month, closes the classification with a single point.



What time does the Ukraine vs Spain of the Nations League start in other countries?

Television: where to watch live on TV the Ukraine – Spain of the Nations League?

He Ukraine – Spain of the League of Nations it can be enjoyed live and open on television through La 1 de TVE. The biggest novelty of the crash, as we mentioned earlier, will be the presence of the public in the stands of the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, where some 15,000 gorges They will meet to support your selection. “I will tell the players that you think they cheer us on,” says a Luis Enrique who understands that this means a gradual return to normality.

Internet: how to follow online the Ukraine – Spain?

The meeting between Ukraine and Spain It can be followed live online through As.com direct. From an hour before, the previous one and the eleven. With us you will have the best minute by minute and, after the clash, you will be able to read the chronicle, the statements of the protagonists, the summary of the game on video and the most important news.