The South African government has summoned the US ambassador, Reuben Brigety, to express his disappointment after the accusations against the country of having allowed the shipment of arms to Russia at the end of 2022. The South African Foreign Ministry believes relations with the United States are “cordial” and “strong”, but wants to address the issue with the ambassador. And there will also be an interview between Naledi Pandor, South Africa’s minister of international relations and cooperation, and Antony Blinken, US secretary of state.

In recent days, Brigety had spoken of a Russian ship that docked at a naval base in Cape Town last December. “We are convinced that you loaded arms and ammunition before returning to Russia” accused the ambassador.

South African ministry spokesman Clayson Monyela stressed that the Commission that oversees the sale and delivery of arms “does not have any data” on the delivery to Russia. “If a crime has been committed, the law will take its course,” Monyela wrote on her Twitter account. South African President Cyril Rampahosa denounced Brigety’s “disappointing” statements, while the African National Congress (ANC) party called them “imprudent” and “deplorable”, according to the South African news portal News 24.