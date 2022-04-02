“A message to those who want to hear, a warning”. Qualified sources in Kiev thus speak to Adnkronos about yesterday’s raid against a Russian deposit in Belgorod, which Moscow attributed to the Ukrainians and which the Ukrainians have neither confirmed nor denied. “We are capable of hitting you too,” seems to be the implied message if it ever was Kiev, which obviously has no interest in officially confirming it to avoid escalation. It could be justified as a form of “self-defense”, a raid on more than 1,100 Russian missile attacks.

And then there is another interpretation, the sources point out, they could have done it to underline the different phase in which the Ukrainian military forces are, to demonstrate that they are “able to hold on” five weeks after the start. Of the war. Almost a ‘provocation’ to the Russians, to increase their sense of frustration. In any case, if it had been them, it would have been a “demonstration action”, because in Kiev “they have to think about defending themselves, not attacking”.

In general, however, on the ground, “the situation remains very fluid, on the southern front the Russians are slowly advancing”, while there are movements in Transnistria, where a few thousand Russian soldiers are deployed. Movements, the sources point out, which would make sense in view of a strengthening of attempts to take Odessa. “The least that Moscow wants – the sources recall – is the whole of Donbass and the Sea of ​​Azov. Something more would be to take the whole of the Black Sea up to Transnistria”.

Meanwhile, in Mariupol, fighting and resistance continues and no pro-Russian administration has been installed, according to the intentions of the leader of the ‘Donetsk People’s Republic’, Denis Pushilin. “The city will fall in the end – is the belief of the sources – but it has not yet happened and this is once again indicative of how much the Russians have miscalculated” on the special operation in Ukraine. Everything else, the sources in Kiev cut short, such as the interpretations that in reality everything that is happening had been calculated – the withdrawal from the north of Ukraine to concentrate in the east – “is conspiracy”.

As for the progress of the negotiations, the great “complexity” is underlined: if some steps forward have been made on neutrality, with the Ukrainian counter-proposals, the difficulties all remain on the issue of international guarantees and guarantors, with the system that Moscow would have arranged to accept, in addition to the ‘nodes’ Donbass and Crimea.