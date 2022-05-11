Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, millions of people have left their country. But with the arrival of spring, more than a million of them have decided to return and find their families, even if the fighting continues. After months abroad, Ukrainians are determined to rebuild their cities and hope that the conflict will end soon.

The sun is back, some Ukrainians too. Little by little the country recovers its colors and its inhabitants, scared and tired of living abroad. A few months ago the trains were full of people fleeing the war, now more than a million take these cars to return home.

Taking advantage of this period of calm, the inhabitants return to Irpin and kyiv. They have found their neighborhoods and houses destroyed. But they are determined to rebuild, finding energy with the return of spring. Instead of living in fear, Ukrainians say they want to go back to work and feel useful.





Despite the harshness of the war, life seems to be coming back in some Ukrainian cities. There are fewer checkpoints, public transportation is back in service, restaurants are starting to open, as is the art scene. A form of resistance for the Ukrainians, but also a way to feel alive.

Relieved to be back home and with their families, the situation continues to worry some who think there are still too many dangers in the country. “That we have opened does not mean that we have returned to normality. People continue to die every day,” recalls actress Alicia Tounkevicha.