From: Patrick Mayer

Moscow ruler: Russian President Vladimir Putin. © IMAGO/Gavriil Grigorov

According to Ukrainian soldiers, a “Hero of Russia” is dead. A commander allegedly responsible for a massacre in Donbass has been “eliminated”.

Munich / Donbass – He is said to be responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers. The Ukrainian army has allegedly killed a “Hero of Russia” accused of a massacre in the summer of 2014.

Ukraine war: Russian commander Dmytro Lisitsky allegedly “eliminated”

We are talking about the Russian commander Dmytro Lisitsky. The fact that he was killed in the Ukraine war is reported, among others, by the Ukrainian war reporter Yuri Butuzov on his Telegram channel. At the end of August 2014, as a lieutenant colonel in Ilovaisk, Lisitsky is said to have given the order to use artillery to fire on withdrawing Ukrainian soldiers and volunteer groups.

Now the Ukrainians have “taken revenge for Ilovaisk,” war reporter Butuzov writes: “They have eliminated Dmytro Lisitsky, the commander of the 1st Battalion of the 247th Airborne Regiment of the Russian Army.” Neither Kiev nor Moscow have confirmed Lisitsky’s alleged death .

How Focus Online writes, Moscow ruler Vladimir Putin awarded the military the title “Hero of Russia” in 2015. Why? Lisitsky was allegedly involved in the battle for Ilovaisk, in which regular Russian troops are said to have crossed the border of the western neighboring country in the years-long conflict.

In the Donbass: In the summer of 2014, the Ukrainian army was ambushed by the Russians in Ilovaisk

A look back: In July 2014, the Ukrainian army, together with volunteer battalions (including “Kherson” and “Mirotworetz”), launched an offensive on the city of Donetsk, coming from the south-east in order to get an expected supply of supplies for the pro-Russian separatists across the Russian border from Rostov Oblast. In this way, several hundred fighters from the Ukrainian side managed to get to the small town of Ilovaisk, just outside Donetsk.

At the time, a camera team from ARD’s “Weltspiegel” accompanied the troops, which were mainly made up of recruited police units. Apparently they were only lightly armed with machine guns and only occasionally with older-type infantry fighting vehicles. The other military vehicles looked quite improvised. This is supposed to be a Video contribution of the “Weltspiegel” Show which is still unlocked.

Ilovaisk massacre: Ukrainian troops came under artillery fire in Donbass

However, instead of being able to rally in Ilovaisk as intended, Ukrainian troops were surrounded in the small town, which once had a population of 15,000. As reported by ARD and the British BBC, among others, this was only possible because regular Russian units were allegedly moving up behind the Ukrainians across the border. But that’s not all: after days of heavy fighting, the Ukrainians apparently asked for safe conduct as a condition for a withdrawal.

In August 2014, pro-Russian separatists arrested hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers and volunteers near Ilovaisk. The video was published by the ARD program “Weltspiegel” a few days later. © Screenshot Weltspiegel/ARD

This was initially granted. Allegedly, up to 7,000 men from the Ukrainian armed forces have meanwhile had to withdraw because, according to “Weltspiegel”, Kiev has refused to send troops to relieve them. When a column of 45 vehicles finally set off along a supposedly safe corridor, they were fired at with grenades and mortars. Contrary to the agreements, as they say.

Several media reports that 366 fighters of the Ukrainian troops are said to have been killed. Hundreds were taken prisoner of war. Ilovaisk was the first major defeat by the Ukrainian army since Russia annexed Crimea a few weeks earlier.

Battle of Ilovaisk: Hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers dead, government crisis in Kiev

The lost battle also led to a government crisis in the Ukrainian capital, because then-President Petro Poroshenko – Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s predecessor – was criticized for abandoning the units near Donetsk. In the massacre for which the Russian commander Lisitsky is said to have been responsible. Is he now another victim of this terrible war? (pm)