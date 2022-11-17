Ukraine: sniper landed second longest fatal shot in history

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Sniper (reference image).
Private file.
Sniper (reference image).
The shot from 2,710 meters away would surpass that of Craig Harrison in Afghanistan.
November 17, 2022, 02:23 PM
A Ukrainian sniper fired a shell that killed a Russian soldier 2,710 meters awayif confirmed, would become the second longest shot in recorded history.
The The Ukrainian Army made the announcement through its official accounts from Telegram and congratulated the soldier on his “achievement”.
⚡️ With an accurate shot, a sniper of the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated a Russian soldier from a distance of 2710 m – a distance that now ranks 2nd in the world ranking, confirmed by the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/mNo2mfRh0V
— FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) November 13, 2022
The video released by the army has a duration of 24 seconds, in which it illustrates the view that the sniper has to make the shot. In the image you can see the silhouette of a man on a heat map moving through the trees. In the second 12 the projectile is fired and it is possible to appreciate how the Russian soldier falls.
The first place in this ranking is occupied by a Canadian with a McMillan TAC-50 rifle who killed an ISIS militant in Iraq at a distance of 3,540 meters in 2017. If the fact is confirmed, announced by the Ukrainians, the soldier would surpass Craig Harrison in second place, who in 2009 killed two Taliban in Afghanistan at 2,475 meters.
INTERNATIONAL WRITING
November 17, 2022, 02:23 PM
