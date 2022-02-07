Vladimir Putin “got into a dead end” and “if Putin is defeated in Russia, the Putin party in Italy is defeated twice” and “the consequences” of this scenario “could be very important for Italy” “because” the Putinian party is very extensive, very branched “. Sinologist Francesco Sisci talks to Adnkronos and thus reasons on the Ukrainian crisis while awaiting the meeting between Olaf Scholz and Joe Biden, after the statements of the German Chancellor to the Washington Post while Emmanuel Macron talks with the Russian president. Putin, says Sisci, “got into a blind alley because if he invaded Ukraine he would suffer a military defeat, if he withdraws without having achieved anything, as is the case today, then it would be a political setback”. And this, he observes, “means that Putin has already lost his political bet in Ukraine”.

According to Sisci, in fact, “what is evident with Scholz’s statements and the meeting with Biden and Macron’s statements is that in reality Putin has already lost, he is already defeated”. “The question is whether there will be and what will be the internal consequences of this defeat and how the Russian president, very skilled juggler of strategy, will react”, continues Sisci, “certain” in any case that Putin is facing a “defeat”. And, he continues, he “changes European politics”. In other words, “those who previously pursued a sort of neutrality with Putin’s Russia find themselves with Putin much weaker or even, it is possible, without Putin, with a different Russia”. It is useless, says Sisci, “to pursue a status quo that no longer exists” because “it is now a different situation, it is a different Europe with an objectively awakened NATO and in this Putin is alone”. Since, the sinologist insists after Friday’s meeting in Beijing between the Russian president and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, it is true that China “would not want Putin’s defeat or humiliation, but neither does it want to be trapped in a difficult situation. together with Russia “and therefore the Asian giant – which also has” an objective interest in having America distracted in Europe “-” will not support Putin at all costs “.

And, he continues, in the European framework “there is a Russia that has ceased to be what it had been for the last 25 years” and that “will be a new Russia”. According to Sisci, “in the coming months and perhaps also in the next few weeks we will begin to see” this “new Russia” and also “a new Europe”. Because, he says, “at this point America was right and therefore the political autonomies that they wanted to develop in Germany or France will be much weaker”. And “in Italy, if Putin is defeated in Russia, the Putin party is defeated twice because where are they going with a much weaker Putin side?”. For Sisci, “they show they didn’t understand what was happening, they bet on a losing horse.”

“Many on the right and left had bet on Putin as the savior of the Earth”, but “now the weakness has been revealed”, he urges, returning to what he considers the “main problem”, namely the fact that “Italy for 30 years he did not understand what was happening in foreign policy “. “If it is not clear what the situation is, who wins and who loses, who allies himself with who – he insists – any choice is wrong or right by chance. Externally but also internally because internal politics is the daughter of foreign policy especially for an average power like Italy “. Putin, he concludes, “is already in serious difficulty and with him that Europe which had established an ‘affectionate’ neutrality with its Russia”.