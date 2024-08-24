Home policy

From: Christoph Gschoßmann

Press Split

Ukraine records another partial success in its defensive war against Russia. A huge transport ship sinks after a missile attack.

Kavkaz – Ukraine is striking back again beyond the Russian border: This time, Kiev has sunk a railway ferry loaded with fuel tanks with a missile attack. According to Russian authorities, the ferry sank in the port of Kavkaz in the southern Russian region of Krasnodar.

Huge cloud of smoke over the port of Kavkaz after Ukrainian missile attack

The ferry sank in the port of Kavkaz “due to the damage it suffered,” regional governor Veniamin Kondratiev said on Thursday (22 August 2024) in the online service Telegram. Images circulated in the online media showed a fire and a huge cloud of smoke over the port. Newsweek reported on the incident.

Regional authorities summed up the attack as follows: “The Kyiv regime has carried out another terrorist attack on the territory of the Krasnodar region.” They added: “A railway ferry carrying fuel tanks to the port of Kavkaz was hit.”

“Conro Trader”: Ukraine destroys “one of the most important links in Russian military logistics”

Dmitri Pletentschuk, spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, confirmed on Friday Radio Freedomthat the ferry “Conro Trader” was sunk in the port of Kavkaz the previous day. “We can confirm the information that this target was destroyed by the Navy.”

Pletenchuk spoke about the importance of the ship: “This ferry is one of the most important links in the Russian military logistics that supplies the occupying troops. First of all, it transported fuel and lubricants, but also, of course, weapons.”

“Legitimate target”: Ship in Kawkaz is said to have also transported weapons

He added: “Therefore, this is a completely legitimate target. And accordingly, this should reduce the potential of our enemy in the places where he is conducting active military operations.” Russian sources such as Baza, a news channel on Telegram with links to Russian security agencies, reported that Ukrainian forces may have used a Neptune anti-ship missile to attack the ferry.

A Neptune rocket being launched off the Black Sea coast (symbol photo). © IMAGO/palinchak

In June 2024, the Ukrainian military confirmed that its navy had used Neptune missiles in an attack on an oil terminal and ferry crossing in the port of Kavkaz. At the time, satellite images appeared to show damage to the infrastructure.

Rescue teams search for survivors in the port of Kavkaz

According to Governor Kondratiev, rescue teams were searching for several crew members of the cargo ship that sank in the port of Kavkaz. Four crew members were rescued. The governor later said that 17 crew members had been rescued and two more were still missing.

Russian transport ship “Conro Trader” was built in Kiel

If this is indeed the ship, the incident involved a vessel of German origin. The 4500 tonne ferry Conro Trader was built in 1978 by HDW (Howaldtswerke-Deutsche Werft) Kiel in Germany. The ship was reportedly loaded with up to 30 fuel tanks when the explosion and fires started. It was 109 metres long, as The Maritime Executive reported.

Ukraine attacks Russian oil and gas infrastructure

Russian aggression led to the annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea on the Kerch Strait in 2014. The port of Kavkaz is located in the Krasnodar region, opposite the peninsula. Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine two and a half years ago, Ukraine has repeatedly attacked targets in Crimea and the bridge connecting the peninsula to the Russian mainland.

The latest attack is part of a series of attacks by Kyiv-based forces on Russia’s oil and gas infrastructure. A Russian oil terminal storing up to $200 million worth of fuel has been burning for nearly a week following a drone strike.

Navalny extends the list of Putin’s victims – an overview View photo gallery

Moscow relocates Black Sea Fleet due to Ukrainian attacks

The attacks were probably also the reason why Russia moved its Black Sea fleet from its historic base in Sevastopol in Crimea further east to Novorossiysk on the Russian mainland.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the President of Ukraine, also spoke out. At a meeting with army veterans on Thursday, he urged an intensification of attacks on Russian soil. “In order to drive the occupier out of our country, we must create as many problems as possible for the Russian state on its own territory.” Ukraine is currently conducting its first ground offensive in the Kursk region on Russian territory. (cgcs with afp)