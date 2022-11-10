Ukraine became a member of the founding document of ASEAN

Ukraine became a party to the 1976 Bali Treaty (Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation in Southeast Asia) of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). This was stated by Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia Kung Phoak, reports TASS.

“Ukraine has become the 50th party to the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation in Southeast Asia,” he said. It is specified that the document that regulates relations between the association of countries and its dialogue partners was signed by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in the presence of colleagues from the ASEAN states.

Earlier, Thailand announced its readiness to provide Moscow and Kyiv with a negotiating platform for direct dialogue and a solution to the Ukrainian crisis. The Kingdom’s Ambassador to Russia, Sasivat Wongsinsawat, recalled that as hosts of the ASEAN, G20 and APEC summits, Cambodia, Indonesia and Thailand have made clear their determination to work with all partners and stakeholders to ensure a spirit of cooperation.