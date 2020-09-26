The inauguration of Alexander Lukashenko does not mean that he is recognized as the legitimate president of Belarus, Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said. This was reported by Ukrinform.

“After this ‘inauguration’ took place, I made the appropriate comment. When the Minister of Foreign Affairs speaks, it does not matter where he says it – either on the air, or on Twitter, or on the Foreign Ministry’s website – this is the official position of the Ukrainian state, ”Kuleba explained his post on the social network.

He noted that although Ukraine and Belarus have thousands of kilometers of common border, the strengthening of cooperation between the neighboring country and Russia forced the leadership to side with the opposition opposing Lukashenka: “We believe that if the state should choose between supporting the authorities, which behave unfriendly in Ukraine and systematically violates human rights in his country, and as a truly friendly Belarusian people, we must be on the side of the people. And Ukraine has articulated this very clearly – we are on the side of the Belarusian people. We are aware of the risks, but there are times when you need to show principles. “

Earlier on September 26, Kuleba said that Ukraine sees “off scale” risks in strengthening relations between Belarus and Russia. “Alexander Lukashenko has made his choice. He chose Russia, Vladimir Putin. This means confrontation, ”the diplomat said.

Lukashenko took office on 23 September. Until recently, the authorities hid the date of the ceremony, the TV channels did not broadcast it. Ukraine has called Lukashenko an illegitimate president. In response, Belarus accused the authorities of the neighboring country of lack of independence and a desire to please fashion trends.