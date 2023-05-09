To prevent action by Ukrainian forces, it was suspended the operation of the reactors of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

. This was stated by the interim pro-Russian governor of the region, Yevgeny Balitsky, according to reports from Tass. The reactors have been suspended because it is difficult to predict what moves Ukrainian forces might make, he explained.

THE EVACUATIONS – About 1,700 people have been evacuated from the Zaporizhzhia area in southern Ukraine, where Europe’s largest nuclear power plant is located. The area is expected to be targeted by the Ukrainian armed forces when the long-awaited spring counter-offensive begins. This was stated by the interim pro-Russian governor of the region, Yevgeny Balitsky, explaining that among the people evacuated there are also 660 children who have been placed in temporary shelters on the Sea of ​​Azov. “Parents of children, women, motor and mentally disabled people, the elderly and hospital patients have also been evacuated,” added Balitsky.