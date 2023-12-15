Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Press Split

Ukraine allows a team of reporters to film an entire squadron of surface drones. The video contains illustrative material for Moscow's troops.

Odessa – “Sea Baby”: A military device with a supposedly harmless name is causing real problems for Russia in the Ukraine war. Because behind it lies the apparently very powerful surface drone of the Ukrainian armed forces.

Ukraine war: SBU secret service presents fleet of surface drones

In mid-August, the SBU secret service officially announced that the sensational attack on the Russian Crimean Bridge on the night of July 17th was carried out using the new “Sea Baby” drone. At that time, the roadway on the Kerch Bridge collapsed in places after a suspected explosive hit one of the bridge pillars.

In a documentary on the television channel 1+1 entitled “Crimean Bridge Encore” from the series “SBU. “Special Operations of Victory”, the Ukrainian secret service recently published details of the attack on the Crimean bridge. Now the SBU even invited a camera team from the British daily newspaper The Times into a warehouse to surprisingly publicly present his “Sea Baby” fleet.

The video, which is circulating on You can see, for example, that the unmanned surface vehicle has the bow of a small boat. There are apparently contact bolts mounted at the front, which will probably cause the charged explosive to detonate in the event of an impact. The amount of 850 kilograms of explosives has been eagerly rumored for some time.

Surface drone “Sea Baby”: Ukraine gives tips to Russian Navy

It is also shown that the “sea baby” has a camera on deck. The drone pilot uses this to steer the drone to the respective target. The height of the surface drone, which is estimated to be up to one meter, is also likely to be of interest to Russian coastal defense.

After all, Russia's military has so far searched in vain for a means of defending itself against this weapon in the Black Sea – while Vladimir Putin is apparently expanding his nuclear submarine fleet in the Norwegian Sea and the Pacific.

In addition to the attack on the Crimean Bridge, there were several examples of Sea Baby attacks around the peninsula. It is the result of months of development work that began immediately after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which violated international law, the head of the SBU, Vasyl Maliuk, told the American broadcaster CNN: “Sea surface drones are a unique invention of the Security Service of Ukraine. With these drones we recently carried out a successful attack on the Crimean Bridge, the large attack ship Olenegorski Gornjak and the SIG tanker.”

Surface drone “Sea Baby”: Several attacks by Ukrainians around Crimea

The SIG oil tanker was believed to have been carrying fuel for the Russian military, according to Ukrainian officials. The “Olenegorski Gornjak” (in German: Olenegorsk Bergmann), a 112.5 meter long Russian landing ship of the Project 775 class, was hit off the Russian Black Sea coast and, according to video footage, had to be towed to the Novorossisk naval port with severe damage. On August 20, the Ukrainian armed forces announced that “three more boats had been destroyed” in just one day – here too, surface drones were probably used in the Black Sea. (pm)