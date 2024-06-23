Home page politics

Ukraine has inflicted heavy losses on Russia’s navy. Putin reacts. In Kiev, they see this as a success and a “significant turning point” in the naval war.

Kiev – Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, Kiev has repeatedly reported the destruction of Russian ships. The most sensational was certainly the fall of the famous warship “Moskva” in 2022. But in recent weeks, reports of hits on Russian ships have also increased, especially by Ukrainian drones. Russia is now reacting to these setbacks.

Russia has apparently fired its Kalibr missiles from the Sea of ​​Azov at Ukraine for the first time. This was reported by a Kiev army spokesman to the broadcaster RBC-Ukraine“Four missiles were fired from the Sea of ​​Azov, which is a significant turning point because, as you can see, they (the Russians, ed.) are using this area because they consider it safer than the Black Sea,” he said.

Russia fires missiles from Sea of ​​Azov: Ukraine sees success

13 Shahed drones and 16 missiles of various types were fired in the night of Saturday, June 22, in a combined Russian attack on energy facilities and cities in Ukraine. According to Ukrainian sources, the air defense destroyed twelve missiles and all enemy drones. However, the new positioning of the Russians in the Sea of ​​Azov allows tactical conclusions to be drawn and is a success from Ukraine’s point of view.

Ukraine inflicts heavy losses on Russia: Kyiv spokesman sees “also worrying” fact

In the middle of last week, Ukraine reported that Russia was planning to withdraw its warships from the Black Sea because of the high losses. This is important for Ukraine because it will ensure that Kiev maintains control over the grain corridor in the Black Sea. According to information from Kiev, a third of Vladimir Putin’s ships have now been rendered inoperable. After the heavy losses, the Russians initially hardly dared to leave their ports. The destruction of the missile ship “Askold” and further hits are said to have finally prompted Russia to move more and more to the Sea of ​​Azov. The fact that missiles are now said to have been fired from the Sea of ​​Azov instead of the Black Sea can be seen as evidence of this.

However, the shelling from the small side sea of ​​the Black Sea, which lies between Crimea and the mainland, is also a bad sign, the army spokesman continued. After all, Russia continues to fire missiles at its country: “Nevertheless, this fact is also worrying because they have decided to use the Sea of ​​Azov to position their ships and for attacks. But of course they seem to forget that the Sea of ​​Azov is also very close to us.” The army spokesman thus makes it clear that Ukraine will also attack Putin’s ships in this water. (rjs)