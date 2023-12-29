The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense expressed its interest in training Ukrainian military pilots in France. The Ukrainian National News Agency, citing the Ministry of Defense, reported that Lieutenant-General Ivan Havrylyuk, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, stated this during a meeting with a delegation from the French Senate.

Havrylyuk thanked the French side for participating in the joint air and missile defense alliance for Ukraine. The inaugural meeting of the alliance was held in Berlin under the chairmanship of France and Germany.

According to Havrylyuk, the Ministry of Defense expects, as part of coalition activities, to receive additional supplies of modern air defense systems and missiles. He explained, “We need additional anti-aircraft guided missiles and radar surveillance equipment, primarily to monitor and destroy enemy ballistic missiles.” Havrylyuk expressed interest in training Ukrainian military pilots in France, in particular increasing the number of training sites for technical crews and support for maintenance of Western-type aircraft.