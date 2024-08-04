Ukraine | Should Ukraine consider giving up territories in the name of peace? Ukrainians living in Finland are responsible

3.8. 2:00 am | Updated 15:48

in Finland living Ukrainians would not be ready to hand over Ukrainian territories to Russia even in the name of peace, but believe that the discussion around the topic will increase with the winter.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi commented this week to the French Le Monde for the magazine in short, whether handing over Ukrainian territories to Russia to end the war would be possible.

According to Zelenskyi, regional concessions could only be considered if a referendum was held on the matter.

Made in May the survey According to the report, the number of Ukrainians who accept territorial cessions in some form has increased, but the majority of Ukrainians are still against them.

Illia Pyvovar has dual citizenship of Finland and Ukraine. He has lived in Finland for 30 years.

Illia Pyvovar47, has not gotten to know Zelensky’s statements in more detail, but according to Pyvovar, discussions about handing over Ukrainian territories to Russia in order to achieve peace have been going on among Ukrainians for a long time.

The failure of last year’s counterattack, Russia’s advance on the front and the coming winter have begun to worry the country’s citizens.

“I’m thinking about how Russia has destroyed Ukraine’s energy networks.”

Pyvovar thinks that as winter approaches, the people may demand even more from the Ukrainian government to start peace negotiations.

“As I understand it, the Ukrainian people are not ready to give up territories, but at the same time they are waiting for peace talks. The situation is perhaps a bit contradictory.”

In Pyvovar’s opinion, it would be important to stop the bloodshed, but in order to even hold negotiations on handing over the territories, the terms and guarantees should be known precisely.

“You can’t trust Russia’s promises, who will guarantee it?”

As a Ukrainian, it would be wrong for him if Ukraine lost its territories to Russia.

Ukrainians would then have died for nothing.

“If the suffering would definitely end, then maybe we could think about it.”

Pyvovar has himself been involved in the activities of the Ukrainian Association as a volunteer throughout the war. He visits the association’s warehouse in Vantaa a couple of times a week to help process donations. Over the years, Pyvovar has assisted in the packing of more than ten trucks.

“But I’ve lived in Finland for 30 years, and I haven’t been at the front. I think I have little right to decide on these matters.”

If, for example, Ukraine were to hold a referendum on whether Ukraine should cede its territories to obtain peace, Pyvovar would not even vote on the issue. According to him, it belongs to the people living in Ukraine.

In Finland, Yuliia Tolonen has worked in reception centers as a clerk. He has also founded the Ukrainians in Kirkkonummella association.

Five having moved to Finland a year ago Yuliia Tolonen according to experience, the vast majority of Ukrainians could not even consider handing over the territories. People still want to fight.

“But that’s easy for me to say when I’m from the West. Maybe in the east and closer to the front line, opinions may be different.”

According to Tolonen, the topic is taboo. Even thinking aloud about handing over the territories is sensitively considered treason.

However, Tolonen has noticed that the vocal minority supporting peace negotiations is slowly growing. Many of them are tired of the war and would like it to end immediately at any cost.

“July was very difficult for the Ukrainians because they only have electricity for a few hours a day.”

The one in July also targeted the Ohmatdyt Children’s Hospital bombing In Kiev, he dealt a blow to the fighting morale of many. It increased hopelessness in some of the people.

The Ukrainian Yuliia Tolonen has tattooed her arms reminding of her homeland and the war. In the left hand is the coat of arms of Ukraine, an ear of grain and a red poppy, representing the blood spilled on the ground.

The government of Ukraine has tightened its grip on business proposals. According to Tolonen, some of the men barely dare to leave their apartment.

“Where ever [rintamalle kykenevä] the man goes, he might be caught and taken to the military office to fill out the papers.”

News agency According to AP Ukraine’s new mobilization law entered into force in May.

The law requires all men under the age of 60 to register at military offices or online. Ministry of Defense of Ukraine according to 4.7 million men have already done this.

In Tolonen’s opinion, despite everything, the general will to defend the country is high. Most of the people are not ready to give up yet. He does not consider the consideration of peace negotiations to be topical yet.

Tolonen agrees with Pyvovar: Russia cannot be trusted.

Tolonen also does not believe that it would be possible to achieve permanent peace by handing over the territories. It would leave so many embittered people in the country, which would sooner or later lead to more wars.

Correction 4.8. 3:48 p.m.: Contrary to what was erroneously stated earlier in the story, Illia Pyvovar lives in Helsinki and not in Vantaa. In the story, Pyvovar’s name was also misspelled Pyovar.