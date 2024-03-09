Pontiff defended help from international powers in negotiations to end the war with Russia

Pope Francis said in a recorded interview with the Swiss broadcaster RSI that Ukraine should have the courage to “White flag” to negotiate an end to the war with Russia. The interview will air on March 20, but the Reuters had early access to part of it.

“I think the best person is the one who looks at the situation, thinks about the people and has the courage of the white flag and negotiates”, declared the pontiff. According to him, the talks should be carried out with the help of major international powers.

“The word negotiate is a brave word. When you see that you are defeated, that things are not going well, you need to have courage to negotiate”, he stated. He completed by saying:

“We may feel ashamed, but with how many dead will (the war) end? (We should) negotiate in time, find a country that can be a mediator,” he added.

So far, Kiev has not commented on the pope's statements.

The war between Russia and Ukraine completed 2 years on February 24th.